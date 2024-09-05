Blu on the Hudson offers a luxurious dining experience like no other

For an extraordinary dining experience that fuses luxury, elegance, and breathtaking views, look no further than Blu on the Hudson.

Located in Weehawken, NJ, this 30,000-square-foot modern American restaurant offers sweeping vistas of the iconic Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River, providing a taste of New York City just a short ferry ride away.

From the moment you step inside, you’re enveloped in a sophisticated ambiance, from the cozy lounge with its grand fireplace to the expansive dining room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. At the heart of the space is a stunning marble-topped bar, where cocktails are artfully crafted, and alcoves with tropical-inspired walls offer intimate dining experiences.

For an extra touch of indulgence, Blu on the Hudson offers table-side cocktail service, where expert mixologists craft signature drinks right before your eyes, elevating the dining experience to a new level of sophistication.

The culinary experience is equally impressive. Executive Chef JC Ortega, known for his expertise in seafood and steak, has created a menu that brings the land and sea together in perfect harmony. From a haute caviar program to Mediterranean-inspired dishes like basque-style shrimp and spicy tuna-topped rice cakes, Blu’s seafood-forward menu also offers homemade pasta and a top-tier steak program for the ultimate indulgence.

For wine enthusiasts, the incredible sommelier Adam Greer is at your service, with a fierce passion for luxury wine pairings. His extensive knowledge and refined palate ensure that each dish is perfectly complemented by the finest selections, creating a symphony of flavors that will delight even the most discerning connoisseurs.

Blu on the Hudson is more than just a meal—it’s an exquisite escape into luxury, complete with a one-of-a-kind cocktail program, impeccable service, and a stunning view of the city that never sleeps. Come for the view, stay for the experience!

Blu on the Hudson, 1200 Harbor Blvd., Weehawken, NJ. 201-636-1200, bluonthehudson.com