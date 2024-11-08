Quantcast
BRINE launches giant shareable pumpkin-flavored tart for the holidays

The Giant Pumpkin Brine Tart is coming to NYC.
Photo courtesy of BRINE

Forget the pumpkin pie, a new pumpkin-themed dessert is coming to New York City.

Just in time for the holiday season, BRINE (a NYC fast-casual chicken restaurant) is releasing the Giant Pumpkin Pie Brine-Tart. Inspired by the nostalgic feel of getting a foil-wrapped hand-held pie in your school lunch, the tart combines that feeling with the classic flavors of fall.

The Pumpkin Pie Brine-Tart will be made on-site daily and features a golden-brown, crispy, and flaky tart dough and is filled with a brown sugar pumpkin filling. The tart is then topped with a pumpkin maple glaze and served alongside a pumpkin pie dipping sauce.

The tart can serve 12 to 16 people, depending on how you cut it, making it shareable for the holidays.

The Pumpkin Pie Brine-Tart starts at $44.99 and will be available for in-store for pick-up and delivery starting Nov. 11.

