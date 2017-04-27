Carvel Free Cone Day is the perfect excuse to grab a guilt-free treat

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Carvel is calling.

The ice cream chain’s annual Free Cone Day is Thursday, which means you have a great excuse to grab a guilt-free treat after work.

Head to one of the chain’s 20-plus locations — in all five boroughs — between 3 and 8 p.m. to snag a junior cup or cone of soft-serve vanilla, chocolate or limited-edition cookie butter.

If a free cone wasn’t incentive enough, Carvel is also selling $2 coupon books containing over $20 worth of savings, with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross.

For locations and more information, visit carvel.com.