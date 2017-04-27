Quantcast
Eat & Drink

Carvel Free Cone Day is the perfect excuse to grab a guilt-free treat

Carvel is calling. 

The ice cream chain’s annual Free Cone Day is Thursday, which means you have a great excuse to grab a guilt-free treat after work.

Head to one of the chain’s 20-plus locations — in all five boroughs — between 3 and 8 p.m. to snag a junior cup or cone of soft-serve vanilla, chocolate or limited-edition cookie butter. 

If a free cone wasn’t incentive enough, Carvel is also selling $2 coupon books containing over $20 worth of savings, with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross. 

For locations and more information, visit carvel.com.

    

