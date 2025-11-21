Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Midtown Manhattan
Eat & Drink

Casa CeCe: Midtown’s ultimate supper club experience where you can expect the unexpected

By Kylo Basnight Posted on
Casa CeCe is bringing an immersive experience to a supper club environment.
Casa CeCe is bringing an immersive experience to a supper club environment.
Photo: Emron Photography

Casa CeCe—where you expect the unexpected—delivers Midtown Manhattan’s newest immersive experience. 

Performance art and sensual cabaret collide here, led by Miss Daddy Ringmaster and her troupe of rebellious goddesses, immersing you into a world of pure femininity that’s reminiscent of cabaret.

“You have a restaurant and that’s it,” said Eric Biberman, one of the forces behind Casa CeCe. “We start you off with drinks, food, and a show—now that’s nightlife. That was the whole concept behind this.” 

Casa CeCe is bringing an immersive experience to a supper club environment.
Casa CeCe is bringing an immersive experience to a supper club environment.Photo: Emron Photography
You can watch aerial shows at Casa CeCe.
You can watch aerial shows at Casa CeCe.Photo: Emron Photography
You can watch aerial shows at Casa CeCe.
You can watch aerial shows at Casa CeCe.Photo: Emron Photography

Biberman brings a decade of city nightlife experience, and his partner Kanvar Singh (of the Dream Hotel Group) adds twenty years in hospitality. Together, they set out to bring a different experience to the New York City nightlife scene. They designed the supperclub to be intimate, allowing guests to see every part of the aerial performance from any angle in the establishment. 

Every detail in the restaurant speaks for itself, with mirrored accents and green velvet banquettes that set a theatrical tone. While reinforced surfaces, soaring ceilings, and integrated rigging allow the space to shift seamlessly from dinner to performance to late-night party. 

 “I wanted a place where my friends and family can go have dinner… It’s not a nightclub, it’s an immersive experience,” Singh told amNY. 

Photo: Emron Photography
Photo: Emron Photography
Photo: Emron Photography

Casa CeCe offers a long list of cocktail small bites (the bao buns stand out) and an extensive, curated drink menu, making it the perfect spot for dinner with a twist.

With Casa CeCe, co-owners Kanvar Singh and Eric Biberman have created a venue where dinner, performance, and nightlife fully converge—an immersive, transformable space unlike anything currently in New York’s hospitality or entertainment landscape.

The Diamond Moon show opens Nov. 29, and you can reserve a table on opentable.com. Follow @casacecenyc on Instagram for all the excitement.

About the Author

More Midtown Manhattan News

More from around NYC