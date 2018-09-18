Clinton Hall celebrating Oktoberfest with chances to win a trip to Germany

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ever wanted to visit Germany? Maybe you can — for free.

All Clinton Hall locations will be hosting Oktoberfest-themed competitive-eating competitions starting Friday through Oct. 14. Winners will receive five raffle tickets, which will give them a chance to win a trip to Germany.

The first challenge, which will take place Friday to Sunday, will be a giant pretzel-eating competition, in which the person who eats a pretzel the fastest wins.

Sept. 28 to 30 will see a bratwurst eating competition, where an individual has to eat a bratwurst the fastest in order to win.

A stein hoisting competition will be held Oct. 5 to 7.

From Oct. 12 to 14, all Clinton Hall locations will host an Oktoberfest party, where there will be giveaways and branded items including cups, German-themed hats and shirts.

In addition to the competitions, every guest who orders a stein of Bitburger beer, including Benediktener Oktoberfest and Andechs Oktoberfest, will receive two raffle tickets. Those who order a half-liter will receive one raffle ticket.

The winner of the trip will be announced on Oct. 13 at the Fidi location during the party from 2 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the trip to Germany, there will be raffles to win football and soccer tickets, bar spends, burgers and more.

Clinton Hall has three Manhattan locations at 230 E. 51st St.; 90 Washington St.; and 16 W. 36th St.; it also is located in the Bronx at 601 E. 189th St. and in Williamsburg at c.