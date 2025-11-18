Culinary meets innovation at Whitestone’s Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab

“We don’t even know what it is yet.” That’s what Anthony Scierrata, co-owner of Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab, told amNewYork about his new innovative spot. “But if I describe it the best way possible, it’s a place where creators come together and have fun.”

Sciarrata launched Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab from the Instagram page @mangiacibo, where he features iconic Italian eateries from across the nation. Now, Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab opens its doors, welcoming people to join in the experience.

Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab sits in a plaza in Whitestone, Queens, right next to Sciarrata PR. When the space became vacant, Sciarrata seized the opportunity. As a local Queens native, he aims to make the experience accessible to everyone in the community.

“The young generation today want to go back to their roots, they want to see cooking, they want to see demonstration, they want to see where their heritage is,” said Stefano Bocelli, chef and owner of Bocelli Ristorante. This makes Mangia Cibo the perfect host for any culinary event. Sciarrata and his team designed the culinary lab for creators and influencers, giving them a space to create magic—think cooking shows or reels. You can use the space to record content, or the team can assist you from start to finish.

Sciarrata feels a strong sense of community in Whitestone. “The Italian culture here is really strong. I come from an immigrant family, and it’s all centered around the shopping center,” he said. “It all started with Tutto Calcio (Espresso Bar)”, downstairs in the lower part of the plaza, owned by Joe Pirreca, another co-owner of the Culinary Lab.”

As Sciarrata and his partners developed the lab, they realized its potential exceeded their original vision. The team, which had first curated the lab for creators and influencers, realized they could also host events. They just wrapped up their first inaugural event, Ciao & Cello, a limoncello celebration that proved a success. “Being located in Upper Queens… It’s becoming more family-oriented, it’s moving in that direction,” said Biagio Fortunato, co-owner of Fortunato Brothers Bakery and co-owner of the Culinary Lab.

Small business, entrepreneurship, and family all take center stage in Mangia Cibo’s values. Since all three co-owners are entrepreneurs, they believe in empowering people and giving them a platform. “It’s more than just saying, hey, come try this plate of chicken parm. It’s telling the story behind business, telling the story of the family and why they’re there, and when the grandfather came to this country… It’s the story behind the person that owns the business, and that’s the high I get from doing this job.”

Fortunato, who inherited his father’s and uncle’s fifty-year business, knows how to serve the community. He said they want to “bridge the gap between the new and old, and bring everyone in.”

“It’s something you have to experience… I mean, the place speaks for itself,” Fortunato added.

Danielle Caminit, Sciarrata’s longtime girlfriend and a chef, said, “I’ve been excited about this space. So many people want to try my cooking… now I don’t have to invite them to my home; I can invite them here.” She looks forward to leading hands-on classes and tutorials on her recipes. With Mangia Cibo, she hopes to “disarm the kitchen.”

“A lot of people are intimidated by the kitchen; they don’t have the confidence to cook something, or they don’t think they can do it, and I think it’s easier once you roll your sleeves up and just do it,” Caminit said. She wants people cooking right beside her.

Whether you want help creating content, hosting your own event, or taking a culinary class at the lab, Mangia Cibo centers everything on family. When you walk through those doors, you become part of the family.

Next month, Mangia Cibo Culinary Lab hosts “Stretch the Mozz,” a hands-on course on making homemade mozzarella. If you can’t attend, Mangia Cibo offers a list of other fun experiences. Contact them on Instagram @mangiaciboculinarylab to learn more.