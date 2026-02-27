Why limit brunch to just the weekends? James Beard award-winning French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, famed for inventing the cronut, is teaming up with Butterfinger to bring brunch back into people’s hands in pastry form.

Butterfinger is releasing its third innovation in the past year with its new limited-edition flavor: French Toast. The delicacy will consist of Butterfinger’s classic, crunchy peanut butter center, all wrapped in a layer of French toast-flavored coating. The syrup and cinnamon-packed treat will be available at major retailers nationwide until April.

“French toast is a classic that hits across generations—mom made it, diners serve it at any hour, your friends beg for it at brunch, and it still feels like a treat every time,” said Yann Bastien, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger, in a press release.

For a limited time only, Ansel will be whipping up that same brunch nostalgia with his own spin on Butterfinger French Toast.

“When I first tried Butterfinger, it was one of those American candy bars that stuck with me. There’s something so comforting and joyful about it,” Ansel said. “When I tasted the new French Toast flavor, it felt [right] to do something unexpected with it.”

Ansel’s take on Butterfinger French Toast will consist of a tower of croquembouche, a French dessert made of choux pastry puffs. The croquembouche, which translates to “crunch in mouth”, will come in three unique flavors: Peanut Butter Caramel, Maple Cinnamon and Butterfinger.

The Peanut Butter Caramel is filled with a peanut butter cinnamon ganache along with Butterfinger crumbles. The treat will then be topped with a crisp caramel glaze. Likewise, Maple Cinnamon is stuffed with a maple cinnamon ganache and dipped in creamy milk chocolate. Lastly, the Butterfinger is packed with a Butterfinger ganache and coated with a caramel glaze and Butterfinger crumbles.

“I really wanted to highlight what makes Butterfinger so special – that crispety, crunchety texture,” Ansel said. “When I started brainstorming within the French pastry repertoire, I instantly thought of croquembouche.”

From Feb. 27 until March 1, Dominique Ansel Bakery, located at 189 Spring St., will be selling Ansel’s exclusive Butterfinger French Toast Croquembouche. The croquembouche will be made available at 8 a.m., and customers can purchase while supplies last.

“French toast has that quality — it’s one of those foods that carries a real memory with it, whether it’s a lazy Sunday brunch or something your grandmother made for you,” Ansel said. “When someone bites into one of these choux, I hope they get that same feeling — something familiar and nostalgic, but also surprising.”