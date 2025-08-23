Elsie Rooftop brings cozy yet elevated vibes to Midtown

In an active neighborhood like Midtown, finding a place to escape the noise and enjoy drinks and a meal with friends is imperative. That’s where Elsie Rooftop comes in.

Since last fall, Elsie Rooftop has been providing an upscale and comforting oasis overlooking Bryant Park while blocking out the hustle and bustle of Midtown. Sitting 25 stories above the ground, the space creates an intimate atmosphere ideal for enjoying a seated dinner or hosting a larger event.

“We wanted the space to feel special without being formal. Somewhere guests could come for a great dinner, a night out with friends, or just a beautiful setting to unwind,” said Eric Biberman, Managing Partner of Elsie Rooftop and Elsie Penthouse. “It’s elegant but not overdone, with a little drama in the details.”

The Elsie Rooftop menu has got you covered from morning to evening, with brunch taking place every Saturday and Sunday. The brunch menu features classic options, including avocado toast, huevos rancheros, and French toast, to more unique options, such as tiramisu pancakes, brioche sliders and a smoked salmon board. The menu also offers the option to make brunch bottomless with your choice of mimosa, bellini or sangria.

The standard menu can be found every evening, with options for shareables and larger plates. Some of the more popular options include the selection flatbreads (Marghertia, Mushroom and Bianca), the burrata, the spicy beef meatballs and the guacamole tradicionale.

To keep the party going, Elsie Rooftop also offers pitchers of four of their more popular cocktail batches (currently they offer the Mezcalita, Victorian, Watermelon Heatwave and Berry Breeze) as well as bottle service for top-shelf liquor and wine.

“Our menu changes seasonally, though certain staples, like the Elsie de Wolfe cocktail, remain year-round. We transition our drink offerings from light and crisp in the warmer months, to more robust, warming selections in the fall and winter, with similar adjustments to the food menu seasonally,” said Biberman.

Beyond the food and drink offerings, Elsie Rooftop is creating a hub for the community to get together and have fun. On select Friday nights, the space hosts a Salsa Night, complete with live Latin music, a DJ, and salsa lessons led by top NYC instructors Valerie Levine and Talia Castro-Pozo.

Elsie Rooftop officially opened to the public in September 2024, and Biberman told amNewYork that the establishment has become popular amongst New Yorkers.

“Response has been strong across the board. Spring and fall draw an after-hours crowd, winter is big for intimate dinners and private events, and summer sees crossover from the rooftop with guests often transitioning into the penthouse for a more relaxed evening,” said Biberman.

Elsie Rooftop is located at 1412 Broadway. For more information, visit elsierooftop.com.