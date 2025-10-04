Food festival EEEEEatsCon debuts along the Hudson River waterfront this weekend

EEEEEatsCon is moving this year from Forest Hills Stadium in Queens to the Hudson River Waterfront in Manhattan.

The Infatuation’s EEEEEatsCon is making its return to New York City Saturday and will be the sixth iteration of the food festival in the Big Apple across the Oct. 4-5 weekend.

However, this year, the team at the media company known for its food reviews and guides has decided to move the popular food festival from its original location in Forest Hills Stadium in Queens to Pier 76 in Manhattan — the first time the food festival has come to the island’s shores.

“Since 2017, the idea then, as it continues to be now, was, what if we took the vibe and the energy of a music festival and combined it with what we love about the food scene,” Molly Fitzpatrick, senior staff writer at The Infuation, told amNewYork.

Located at Pier 76, 408 12th Ave. West, EEEEEatsCon is located beside the Javits Center in Hudson Yards and along the Hudson River — offering foodies stunning views of the river while enjoying some of the best dishes the city has to offer.

“I think no matter where we are in the city, though, it reflects such a wide swath of great restaurants around New York,” Fitzpatrick said. “Not only that, we’re bringing in great spots, great dishes, and great chefs from around the country to collaborate — that’s my favorite part personally, these collaborations that you literally can only get there. It’s like a unicorn, it just exists for a fleeting moment.”

Underneath the steel beams, The Infatuation has put together 25 restaurants for attendees to try, as well as four different restaurant collaborations and six out-of-town restaurants. Conveniently, the editorial team has put together a guide for attendees.

Florida’s Cowy Burger, Illinois’ Filipino-Hawaiian Kanin restaurant, Rhode Island’s seafood restaurant Dune Brothers, Connecticut’s Hoodoo Brown Barbeque, together with California’s Anajak Thai and The Brothers Sushi are there to highlight what each of their cities has to offer. It gives New Yorkers a chance to sample what else is out there, beyond the vast and diverse restaurants in their city.

Pennsylvania’s Down North Pizza and Aunts et Uncles are the final out-of-town booth at Hudson Yards, bringing together one of Pennsylvania’s best slices with a vegan twist from Aunts et Uncles.

“One collab that I think is going to be especially exciting is Carnitas Ramirez in the East Village, which was one of our best new restaurants last year,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s from the same people as Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint, except they specialize in carnitas. They’re doing every cut of a pig you can think of, and they’re going to team up with Potluck Club, which is another great Cantonese-American spot on the Lower East Side. They’re making carnitas pot stickers, and I know that is the first line I cannot wait to wait in.”

The festival is not only focused on food, though. Four DJs — DJ Center, CLASSICNEWWAVE Quinnette, and Marcus Logan — will be maintaining the energy throughout the weekend, while dance studio Brickhouse NYC and drum ensemble Fogo Azul will perform on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Additionally, The Dave Chang Show featuring Justin Pichetrungsi and Eddie Huang, How Long Gone featuring Alison Roman and comedy group The Second City will be hosting live shows on Saturday at the pier, and HBO Max’s “Hacks” breakout star Robby Hoffman and Josh Scherer’s Last Meals featuring Joel Kim Booster and Ron Funches will be speaking on Sunday.

General admission for both days is $25 per person, with guaranteed entry from noon to 6 p.m. Chase Sapphire card members get to enter the festival grounds an hour earlier at 11 a.m. to get ahead of the lines.

Fitzpatrick recommends doing a little research beforehand, looking up the restaurants and coming up with a game plan, prioritizing the dishes you must try.

“Also be prepared to pivot,” Fitzpatrick added. “I can’t tell you how many times I’m walking around and I see someone holding something, or I smell someone holding something, and I’m like, ‘Excuse me, ma’am. What is that?’ And you might find your favorite bite that way. Have a loose plan, think about collabs, but be ready to pivot.”

For more information, visit eeeeeatscon.com/new-york.