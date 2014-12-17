Free Snowday Food Truck grilled cheese Wednesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Free food lovers, Wednesday is going to be a good day.

If you can get to 5th Avenue and 20th Street, socially-conscious food truck Snowday will be giving out free maple grilled cheese, maple bacon popcorn, maple-smoked pork sliders, maple taffy and maple cider, Gothamist reports.

You see, Wednesday is National Map Syrup Day, and Pure Canadian Maple Syrup has teamed up with the truck to celebrate the best way possible. (Yes, with freeeee food.)

Check the truck’s location by following the #ILoveMaple hashtag between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.