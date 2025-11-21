Glace is back with new flavors for the holiday season.

The holidays are officially in full swing, as Glace welcomes back its viral hot chocolate for the season.

This tasty treat is officially available as of November 7th at the Upper East Side flagship store and the Rockefeller Center truck.

What started as a traditional neighborhood ice cream shop has developed into a dessert experience, says Sasha Zabar, the founder and visionary behind Glace. The store offers a seasonally rotating menu of innovative desserts created with artisanal ingredients and recipes developed in-house.

“I think the single kind of through line is that everything we do needs to look really good, needs to taste really good, and needs to be a little bit different,” said Zabar.

Glace is best known for its amplified hot chocolates, which have led to many lines wrapped around the block over the past two years and are becoming an integral part of the New York City holiday experience.

The idea for these hot chocolates originally stemmed from another Glace specialty– the baked Alaska sundae. Between this creation and the need for items that appeal to customers all year, the viral hot chocolates were born.

“For making the meringue for the Baked Alaska,” said Zabar. “I felt like, if I could make it thicker and a little chewier, I could get it to sit on top of the rim of the cup, and it could be like a piped marshmallow rim.”

This year, the starting trio of hot chocolate flavors is the Classic, the Ferrero, and the Brownie Batter.

“The chocolate we use, which is a single origin chocolate from Ecuador, just for the brownie batter, it kind of also has a slight smokiness to it. So it’s actually much, much more nuanced than the name implies,” said Zabar.

While many different flavors rotate in throughout the season, Zabar said the Classic remains the shop’s bestseller and serves as a good entry point for sweets.

The Glace store is located at 1266 Madison Ave, between 90th and 91st, and is open daily from 12-8 p.m. The truck is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, on 49th Street between 5th and 6th avenues, and is open 12-7pm Sunday to Wednesday and 12-8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

As the holiday season progresses, Zabar noted that customers should be on the lookout for new flavors and collaborations. Be sure to stop by one of their locations and pick up one of Glace’s famous hot chocolates!