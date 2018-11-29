Hanukkah latkes: Where to get your fill of potato pancakes in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When it comes to food, Hanukkah is synonymous with fried foods like sufganiyot and latkes. If you’re looking to get your fill of the latter, this year delivers. Here are restaurants and events that are celebrating the potato pancake.

Free latkes at the Big Brooklyn Hanukkah Fest

Katz’s is handing out 800 latkes over the eight nights of Hanukkah — that’s 100 latkes a night to the first 100 people at its DeKalb Market Hall outpost. Dec. 2-10, 6 p.m.; 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn, citypointbrooklyn.com

Latke-flipping lessons at Latkepalooza!

The Museum at Eldridge Street’s family-friendly celebration, presented by Workmen’s Circle, will feature latke-flipping lessons from Ben’s Deli — as well as plenty of latkes to eat. Festivities also include menorah decorating, singalongs and more noshes like sufganiyot. Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $14/adults, $8/seniors and children; 12 Eldridge St., 212-219-0302, latkepalooza.eventbrite.com

Unlimited tastings at the Latke Festival

The annual competition and fundraiser for The Sylvia Center returns to the Brooklyn Museum, with as many latke samples as you can handle. Expect inventive fare, too (past creations range from a plantain-sweet potato-tortilla latke to a Reuben latke to a lobster-topped latke). The nearly 30 participating restaurants include Veselka, Jacob’s Pickles and newcomers Dutch Boy Burgers and Fonda. Dec. 3, 6-8:30 p.m., $75/general admission, $120/VIP; 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights, latkefestival.com

Giant latke from 12 Chairs Cafe

The Middle Eastern eatery, with locations in SoHo and Williamsburg, is serving up a big ol’ latke this holiday. The Great Latke ($12) is the size of a pita and is topped with ACME smoked salmon, salmon roe and a poached egg. It’s also preparing a sweet potato twist on latkes ($10/six) — peeled sweet potatoes fried with soy sauce and served with a house-made sauce — that’s an homage to Israel’s shuttered Orna and Ella. Available Dec. 2-10; 56 MacDougal St., 212-254-8640, 342 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 347-227-7077, 12chairscafe.com

Gluten-free latkes from Mile End

For a feast at home, the Montreal-style Jewish deli’s a la carte Hanukkah catering menu now includes gluten-free latkes ($30/dozen, 24-hour advance notice required), prepared with rice flour instead of matzo meal, along with classic latkes ($15/six, $25/dozen). Choose from toppings such as apple sauce ($3/half pint), sour cream ($3/half pint), caviar crème fraîche ($10/half pint), smoked salmon ($23/half pound, $46/pound) and trout roe ($25/1.75 oz.). The menu also includes traditional fare like sufganiyot and matzo ball soup. Available Dec. 1-15 for pickup or delivery; 97 Hoyt St., Boerum Hill, catering@mileenddeli.com or 646-617-3188, mileenddeli.com