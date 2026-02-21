Tour De Harlem: Inside Chef Cisse Elhadji’s neighborhood culinary empire

Chef Cisse Elhadji, a renowned Senegalese-born chef and owner, operates in the heart of Harlem. He owns four Harlem restaurants: Pony Bistro, Renaissance Harlem, PB Brasserie, and Harlem Café. Cisse planted roots uptown, fitting for a neighborhood once recognized as the cultural capital of Black America.

His story and entrepreneurship showcase the innovation and culture the diaspora brings to Harlem. With his West African flavor, Chef Cisse leaves a lasting mark on the diaspora and Black History.

Cisse moved to Harlem in 1995 and has remained ever since. “Harlem is my home,” he tells amNewYork. He trained with many talented chefs throughout the city and then pursued his dream to open a restaurant—not once, but four times—starting with Pony Bistro in 2008 and most recently PB Brasserie.

“Excellence has to be part of us; we cannot negotiate that,” said Chef Cisse. “Harlem is the mecca of Black people, from the culinary to the culture, so when we want to represent Harlem, we have to bring our best,” he continues. He brings the same level of excellence to all his restaurants.

Cisse takes particular pride in being a Black chef. “Whatever we do, we have to do it at 100%, we have to do it our best, us as people of color,” he says. Sadly, in every field—especially the culinary world—people of color must excel to be compared to their white counterparts that revel in mediocrity.

Despite bias and disparities, Chef Cisse built a culinary empire in Harlem that represents the Black diaspora and stays true to his Senegalese roots. I visited three of his four restaurants to bring readers the inside scoop. Below is my Black History Month: Tour De Harlem!

PB Braissare Steak House

Easily my favorite from the list. PB Braissare is located in the heart of Harlem, right down the street from the Apollo! You walk into a swanky restaurant that has a cozy vibe but the elegance of a steakhouse. I sat at the bar and was greeted by the friendliest bartender. The bar, like the rest of the restaurant, was so visually appealing. For a drink, I got the PB 125, a recommendation from the bartender, fit with a smoke show. I ordered the steak and eggs and subbed the home fries for crispy French fries. Where do I even begin? The steak was so tender and juicy, and I even tried (and loved) their steak sauce, which I never use! The combo of fries, over-medium eggs, and steak was chef kiss. I also had to try their buttermilk pancakes, which were surprisingly crispy on the outside but so soft on the inside. I had a fantastic experience, and next time I’m in Harlem, PB will definitely see me.

Harlem Café

Harlem Café is your morning stop whenever you’re uptown. They make fresh pastries every single day. It’s also a good spot to catch up on some work. I sat down, placed my order, got some fresh hot tea, and whipped out my laptop! I tried their smoked salmon on a bagel with cream cheese and capers and their crispy pesto panini with roasted potatoes. I finished my work and enjoyed a sweet mimosa. I was satisfied!

Renaissance Harlem

I got to attend Renaissance Harlem for dinner. I walked into the dimly lit dining room and was met with a very intimate experience. The restaurant was draped in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Top 40 music was playing, and the staff was lovely. I got to try an assortment of appetizers, including calamari, chicken dumplings, Renaissance wings, and a Cobb salad. This was some of the best calamari I’ve ever had; the spicy African sauce took it up a notch. The dumplings were also so crispy. For my entree, I got the marinated roasted half chicken with jollof rice and plantains, which was seasoned so beautifully. You can taste the flavor in every bite of the chicken. Renaissance Harlem is definitely the perfect date spot for a vibe, good food, and an intimate night.

You can learn more about Chef Cisse and all his culinary adventures here: www.instagram.com/cissethechef/?hl=en.