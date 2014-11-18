Healthy Thanksgiving recipes from NYC chefs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Thanksgiving: A time for football, family and of course, food.

Instead of eating yourself into a food coma per usual this year with heavy, high-caloric dishes, why not try some lighter bites?

To help, here are three recipes from chefs at New York City restaurants that make for healthier, but still delicious, alternatives to serve at your meal. You’ll thank yourself later.

APPETIZER

Kale and escarole salad

By David Burke fabrick Executive Chef Adin Langille

1 bunch escarole washed, dried and cut into 1″ pieces

2 heads escarole washed, dried and cut into 1″ pieces

1 cup shaved baby heirloom carrots

1 cup shaved baby fennel

1 cup shaved baby beets

1/2 cup white balsamic vinaigrette)

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Dress until all leaves are coated but not dripping.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

White balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup blended olive oil

9 grams salt

20 grams honey

1 tsp. of xanthan gum (optional)

Combine all ingredients except the oils in a mixing bowl and whisk together (you can also use a hand blender).

Slowly drizzle both oils into the mixture to form an emulsion.

Season with salt and pepper.

MAIN

Scottish salmon with Brussels sprouts and cipollini onions

By The Wayfarer Corporate Executive Chef Clifford Crooks

Brussels sprouts

1 cup Brussels sprouts

Blanch Brussels sprouts in boiling salted water for 5-6 minutes or until just tender. Shock in ice water and reserve.

Cipollini onions

2 cipollini onions

Olive oil

Toss cipollini onions in a little olive oil. Roast in oven preheated to 350 degrees for 8 minutes or until tender. Cut into quarters.

Salmon

1 7-oz. salmon

Blanched Brussels sprouts (reserve some leaves for garnish)

1 tsp. chopped garlic

Cipollini onions

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 tbsp. apple butter

1/4 cup diced Granny Smith apple

1 tsp. parsley, chopped

A few leaves of frisee

1/4 Asian pear, cut in match sticks

Sear salmon skin-side down to desired temperature.

In a hot pan, brown the Brussels sprouts in a little oil.

Add cipollini onions and garlic. Sautée for 1 minute.

Add chicken stock and apple butter.

Simmer to reduce liquid and glaze vegetables.

Add diced Granny Smith apples and chopped parsley to finish. Season with salt. Place on plate.

Garnish with Brussels sprout leaves, Asian pear match sticks and frisee dressed in a little olive oil and lemon juice.

Sauce

1/4 cup yellow mustard seeds

1 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup veal demi-glaze

Place yellow mustard seeds, champagne vinegar and water in a pot and simmer. Reduce the liquid until almost dry or “au sec.”

Reduce veal demi-glaze with pickled mustard seeds over low heat. Serve under salmon.

Brûléed seckel pear

1/2 seckel pear

1 tbsp. sugar

Remove seeds and stem pear. Top with sugar and brulee under a broiler, or face down in a nonstick pan until sugar caramelizes. Plate next to Brussels sprouts.

DESSERT

Fig and maple pecan-stuffed quince

By BV’s Grill Executive Chef Eddie Gozdz

1 qt. apple cider

1 vanilla bean, halved

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

2 quinces, peeled in halves and seeded

4 Black Mission figs, diced

1 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 strawberries

2 tsp. lemon juice

Pomegrante seeds

Apple chips

Combine the apple cider, vanilla bean, cinnamon stick and star anise.

Bring to boil, then poach the quinces for 12 minutes or until they are fork tender.

Set aside and reserve 1 cup of poaching liquid.

Stuffing

Add figs to 1/2 cup of poaching liquid. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 3 minutes. Let it cool. Add to pear.

Crust

In a food processor, combine pecans and maple syrup. Add atop stuffing and bake in a preheated oven at 300 degrees for 8-12 minutes.

Sauce

Add strawberries to remaining 1/2 cup of poaching liquid. Add lemon juice, puree and strain. Serve under quince.

Garnish

Top with pomegranate seeds and apple chips.