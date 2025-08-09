Ice cream shops in NYC & beyond that you need to try

Our favorite ice cream parlors that put a cherry on top of summer fun!

Scoop up some summer joy and swirl in a bit of nostalgia with everybody’s favorite summer treat! Ice cream is cold, creamy, refreshing, delicious, and endlessly customizable. It’s the quintessential summertime indulgence; the ultimate cure for cranky moods on a sticky day and the perfect end to a balmy summer night.

Whether you’re a classic vanilla cone traditionalist, a soft-serve connoisseur, a froyo fiend, or are more of a scoop seeker looking for the latest creamy concoction, we’ve got the scoop on spots serving up the most scrumptious sundaes in town.

NYC

Multiple locations throughout NYC & Long Island

You can choose your own adventure at this self-serve frozen yogurt spot. With seasonal and limited-time flavors and locations all over New York City and on Long Island, there’s no limit to the flavors and toppings you can mix and match at 16 Handles.

Multiple locations in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan

Check out this Brooklyn Ice Cream Shop that offers tons of delicious flavors. Can’t decide on one flavor? Enjoy a flight where you can try multiple flavors! This creamery also allows customers to build their own float with their choice of soda and ice cream flavor, the perfect summer treat!

Multiple locations throughout Manhattan

This family-run gelato shop offers over 150 ice cream flavors, including vegan and sugar-free options. They also offer frozen yogurt, sorbet, and various toppings—great for scooping up smiles with every visit.

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Caffé Panna is an Italian-inspired coffee bar and ice cream lab. Its rotating menu of flavors changes daily, but the Affogato Sundae remains a favorite among grown-ups. Grab a pre-packed pint to go and enjoy the sweet treat at home.

Locations in Chinatown, Flushing, and the Lower East Side

Since opening in 1977, the Seid family has offered the community unique ice cream flavors like lychee, black sesame, and red bean alongside classics like Rocky Road and mint chip. This cozy, compact shop is perfect for a late summer’s neighborhood stroll with a treat in hand.

Located at NYC’s most famous amusement park, help yourself to a fresh cup of gelato! Coney’s Cones has the gelato for you this summer. Their 12 alternating flavors are updated every week by their very own “Maestro Gelataio.”

Multiple locations throughout NYC

This award-winning ice cream spot offers creative sundaes, espresso, baked treats, and custom cakes. Family‑friendly and even ships nationwide via Goldbelly for events near and far.

Two locations in Manhattan

A frozen dessert wonderland with delicious frozen yogurt, Bassett’s ice cream, vegan options, ice cream sandwiches, floats, edible cookie dough, and warm brownie creations—great for satisfying every craving.

Multiple locations throughout NYC



If you’re looking for adventure when trying new ice cream flavors, journey down to Emack and Bolio’s to try one of their more than 75 flavors, vegan options, and candy—and cereal-coated cones.

171 7th Ave., Park Slope, Brooklyn

Balancing a menu of nostalgic flavors like Fresh Minty Chip and Vanilla Fudge Ripple with bold concoctions like Mango Sticky Rice and Banana Bourbon Caramel, each scoop is churned locally in the Hudson Valley using real, high-quality ingredients—and your ice cream is on them on your birthday!

188 Ludlow Street, Lower East Side, Manhattan

A flavor lab featuring 48 chef-curated, creative artisanal gelato and sorbet varieties changes their flavors throughout the day, so every visit is filled with sweet surprises.

268 Smith St., Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn

Malai is known for its unique, South Asian-inspired, egg-free, seasonal, handcrafted ice cream flavors, such as Fig on Fig and Curry Leaf Creamsicle. Rich in spice and culture, Malai is a flavorful scoop adventure for epicurious families.

Locations in Kew Gardens Hills and Flushing, Queens

Check out Max & Mina’s for the ultimate ice cream experience: Wacky, ever-changing flavors (double-scoop of beer, anyone?) and kosher-certified options. The eclectic décor adds to the playful, family-friendly atmosphere.

88 West Houston St., Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Small-batch, texture-rich ice cream made with the finest quality ingredients. Using their innovative method of reducing butterfat and sugar, Morgenstern’s stands out in taste and texture.

Multiple locations throughout NYC

This small-batch, chef-led artisan shop is known for its wildly creative flavors—over 500 and counting! Dishing out innovative scoops of Miso Peanut Butter Brownie or vegan Coconut Mango Sticky Rice, seasonal flavors, and more, every visit offers something delicious and unexpected. Don’t miss the signature four-scoop cone—a delightful, shareable challenge for the entire family!

Locations on the Upper West Side and the West Village

Artisanal scoops range from bestsellers Double Fold Vanilla to limited flavors like Arbiquina Olive Oil. Small, handmade batches of ice cream are made with cream from local, grass-fed dairy farms and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

Multiple locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn

Sugar Hill Creamery serves handmade, small-batch ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts in seasonal and classic flavors inspired by Harlem, Caribbean, and Midwestern traditions.

Multiple locations throughout NYC

Known for its classic and vegan ice cream and ice cream bars made with the best ingredients.

Customers who can’t get enough of Van Leeuwen’s Ice Cream can visit their local grocery store and take their favorite flavors home. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Shop also offers event catering and ice cream trucks.

Long Island

Valley Stream

This establishment offers a wide assortment of sugary treats. It is built on the creativity of each customer, so everyone has the opportunity to contribute something new.

The menu includes chicken and Mickey Mouse-shaped confetti waffles served with ice cream, bringing breakfast, dinner, and dessert together.

Atlantic Beach, Long Island

While backpacking in Italy, Maya and her counterpart were inspired to bring a taste of Italy back to their community. Each scoop reflects the adventure and dedication of making authentic gelato.

The menu includes Gelato and Sorbet, vegan options, and cold brew drinks. They also offer catering for private events and parties.

Lido Beach, Long Beach, Astoria

Since 1951, this Queens stable has been family-owned and operated by many Greek families. It has expanded from a small custard shop to a growing family corporation.

Marvel Frozen Dairy offers sugar-free and vegan options. The menu includes an assortment of ice cream flavors, slushies, and shakes.

Westchester

Multiple Locations throughout Westchester

A regional favorite since 1992, offering small-batch scoops and pints perfect for cookouts and weekend treats—simple, wholesome, and reassuringly familiar.

Nolan and Patricia West started a small-batch ice cream shop in the Westchester area in 1992 and have been crafting delicious scoops ever since. They offer both retail and wholesale ice cream for local chefs.

Since then, they have become a household name in the Westchester and Fairfield County area. Stop by one of their shops and maybe even take a pint home with you!

Staten Island

1194 Forest Ave., West Brighton

1000 Richmond Terrace, Cottage C, Snug Harbor (seasonal)

Egger’s has been a mainstay in Staten Island since 1932, but West Brighton native Danielle Raleigh took ownership of the shop in 2014. Egger’s is an old-fashioned ice cream parlor at heart. Still, Danielle works to stay on trend with the latest cake designs, contemporary flavor combos, and ice cream to accommodate those with unique dietary restrictions (including vegan and sugar-free options). Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, maple walnut, vanilla fudge swirl, and many more.

92 New Dorp Lane, New Dorp

This authentic Italian gelateria uses natural ingredients and has options for dairy-free and gluten-free families. It’s a more modern spot with an upscale vibe, but still super welcoming to kids, and a great place for parents who want something a little more refined than rainbow sprinkles (though they have those too).

281 Port Richmond Ave., Port Richmond

This small-but-mighty shop serves homemade ice cream and Italian ice with big flavor and even bigger heart. Known for friendly service and generous portions, it’s a local go-to for cool-down stops with kids in tow—and they even offer pup cups if you’re out with the dog.

501 Port Richmond Ave., Port Richmond

A true Staten Island original, Ralph’s has been serving up sweet treats since 1928, when Ralph Silvestro opened the first walk-up stand in Port Richmond. Still family-owned today, Ralph’s has grown across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—but its home base remains right here. With over 150 flavors of house-made Italian ice, ice cream, and specialty drinks, there’s something for every kind of craving. A visit to the original location is still a summer must for many local families.

314 New Dorp Ln, New Dorp

Summer is a perfect time to stop by this family-run dessert shop on historic New Dorp Lane, where everything—from the ice cream to the sorbet—is made in-house. With cozy window seating that overlooks the neighborhood’s charming shops, it’s a great spot to unwind with a scoop (or two). Kids will love the fun flavors, while more adventurous eaters can try creative options like taro or lychee. The menu also includes bubble tea, smoothies, and seasonal specials, making it an easy pick for a post-errand reward or a sweet end to a beach day.

2003 Victory Blvd., Willowbrook

Sugar House is Staten Island’s first kosher ice cream shop—and late-night favorite—with a family-friendly, cozy vibe. Everything is made in-house, from rich hard-serve scoops and sorbets to milkshakes, waffles, crepes, and dairy- or parve-friendly options. With rotating flavors, bubble tea, and crave-worthy desserts, it’s a sweet stop after dinner or a fun bonus on a weekend stroll. Open well into the evening (often past midnight), it’s perfect for families who want to treat themselves on a summer night.

3830 Richmond Ave., Willowbrook

This fun, family-friendly spot blends nostalgic cereal flavors with ice cream and milkshake magic—all crafted in-house. Kids can choose a style, pick a flavor, top it with their favorite cereal, and finish it off with a drizzle. With a playful vibe and counter seating, it’s a creative treat after a playground visit or errand run.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.