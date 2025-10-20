Ja Rule celebrates new whiskey venture Amber & Opal in New York City

Ja Rule celebrated the launch of his new whiskey venture, Amber & Opal.

Ja Rule hosted his Cocktails & Conversations at Amali NYC, celebrating his latest venture, a whiskey brand called Amber & Opal.

Amber & Opal is a honey botanical rye, coined as the new standard in sophisticated spirits. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with light bites and signature cocktails, including the Amber Rush and an Old Fashioned, both crafted with Amber & Opal.

The evening transitioned into an intimate, southern-inspired autumn dinner, where Ja Rule led a toast: “May your life be like Italian bread, long and full of dough.”

The dinner was prepared by Chef Shannon, who crafted the meal specifically for this intimate evening. “It was a pleasure creating this menu. It was something different, out of the ordinary, so it was exciting,” she said.

The spread included a spicy feta and smoked trout spread, baby romaine for an appetizer, porchetta and short rib for the entrée, and was topped off with a slice of pecan pie cake featuring an Amber & Opal caramel glaze.

Before the night ended, Ja Rule announced his upcoming bar takeover tour across the country. He will throw parties in hotels, bars, and restaurants to promote the spirit. He encouraged any interested vendors to join the fun by contacting him via email at orders@amberopalspirits.com.