Kellogg’s recalls Eggo Waffles due to possible listeria contamination

“Leggo” that Eggo — it could make you sick.

Kellogg’s announced Tuesday a recall of 10,000 Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles because of a possible listeria contamination.

Listeria infections can be fatal for children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. However, the company said it so far did not receive any reports of illness, but the bacteria was detected during routine contamination testing.

The recalls affect 25 U.S. states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Consumers in need of refunds are asked to call 1-800-962-1413, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., or visit kelloggs.com.

