Le Botaniste opens new restaurant bringing plant-based fare to PENN 11

Le Botaniste is opening a new location at PENN 11, marking the plant-based brand’s sixth New York City store.

Seeing a need for healthful and tasty food, Le Botaniste prides itself on providing inventive and delicious plant-based food while being mindful of respecting the planet.

“Since 2015, Le Botaniste is pioneering in offering conscious and accessible food: food that makes you feel good, nourished and happy,” said co-founder Laurent Francois.

“I’ve always been conscious of how our diets affect our health and environment. Le Botaniste grew from this awareness and desire to offer a health-focused, eco-friendly, organic menu that is above all else delicious,” said Le Botaniste co-founder Alain Coumont.

Like at its other New York City locations, Le Botaniste’s PENN 11 store will serve a large selection of curated and custom bowls, dips, hummus and spreads and desserts. Some of the curated dishes include the Tibetan Mama, a warm bowl with brown rice, coconut peanut curry, steamed greens, and kimchi; the Pasta Bolo made with quinoa fusilli, Bolognese, and fresh herbs; and the Spicy Chili Sin Carne filled with brown rice, beans, quinoa, coconut sour cream and turmeric onions. Small plate offerings include the Green Pea Hummus made with cashew and mint, Red Beet Caviar made with sunflower seeds, black pepper and apple cider vinegar and Young Coconut Ceviche highlighting young coconut and mixed with lime, cilantro and jalapenos.

The new Le Botaniste will also offer a large selection of drinks ranging from refreshing lemonade, coconut water and juices to natural wines and adaptogenic lattes.

Le Botaniste’s PENN 11 is located at 154 West 32nd St. For more information on Le Botaniste, visit lebotaniste.us.