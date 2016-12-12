Maker’s Mark truck doles out baked goods for charity in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Maker’s Mark truck full of spiced cider and baked goods is hitting the streets of Manhattan this week, doling out treats in exchange for donations to fight hunger and poverty.

The Kentucky bourbon brand is running a good old-fashioned bake sale to raise money for the nonprofit Share Our Strength. Dubbed the Share Delicious Holiday Tour, the traveling sale will be in New York through Wednesday, offering up treats from Butter & Scotch bakery in exchange for a suggested donation of $5.

The menu includes items like Cheddar-chive biscuits, hot-toddy caramel corn and locally inspired creations — like “The Brownie that Never Sleeps,” an espresso-spiked dessert created in honor of New York. There will also be spiced cider — bourbon-free, of course, as the city frowns upon open containers of alcohol on the street.

But if you’re looking for a cocktail, never fear. The truck will be making an evening visit to Mother’s Ruin in NoLIta on Tuesday, where two special cocktails will be offered: a Maker’s toddy, with cinnamon, lemon, ginger and star anise, and a Maker’s mule, with homemade ginger beer, lemon and blackstrap. The truck will also visit local liquor stores on Monday and Wednesday evenings, in case you’d like to stock up on bourbon and brownies in one trip.

Hungry do-gooders don’t even need cash to participate: Diners can text “Makers” to 877-877 to make the suggested $5 donation, and can show the confirmation at the truck to receive a treat of their choice.

The truck will be making appearances in SoHo, Battery Park City and Astor Place. Here are the details of where to find it:

Monday, Dec. 12:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crosby Street, between Spring and Broome Streets, SoHo

5 to 8 p.m.: Astor Wine & Spirits, 399 Lafayette St., NoHo

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vesey Street, between West Street and North End Avenue

5 to 9 p.m. at Mother’s Ruin, 18 Spring St., NoLIta

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., E. Eighth St. at Astor Place, Astor Place

5 to 8 p.m., Phillippe Liquors, 312 W. 23rd St., Chelsea