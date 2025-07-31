Meili Williamsburg: Where truffle dreams, street heat, and skyline sips collide

Welcome to Meili, the culinary fever dream where Sichuan fire meets New York finesse—an unapologetically bold, Michelin-dusted love letter to the streets of Chengdu, all tucked inside the high-design bones of the Coda Hotel in Williamsburg. It’s the kind of place where the beef arrives dressed in truffle and swagger, the spice slaps you just enough to make you feel alive, and the staff makes you feel like you’ve just stepped into your favorite silk cheongsam—perfectly draped, expertly cared for, and utterly at home.

Behind this delightful blaze is a dream team: Owner Miki Niu (of CHILI and Wonderland Bar fame) and Managing Partner Jason Xie, with Michelin-starred Executive Chef Peter He (yes, that Peter He—seven years starred and still sizzling). He’s built not one but two menus—one a carnivorous playground of dried chilies, sesame oil, and beef that melts like a secret, and the other a vegan fantasia where seitan and tofu twirl through vegetable broths that carry the same heat, depth, and kiss of nostalgia as their meatier counterparts.

And oh, that truffle beef. It arrives like an off-duty movie star—low-key, elegant, devastating. Tender strips coated in a dreamcoat of umami, black truffle, and magic. Pair it with their Dan Dan noodles—silky, spicy, slathered in sesame paste—and you’ll find yourself bargaining with your tastebuds for just one more bite. The vegetable dumplings (pan-fried, if you’re wise) are little pillows of joy, proving Chef He’s vegan menu isn’t just thoughtful—it’s downright flirtatious.

Now, ascend.

Meili Rooftop, the 8th-floor crown jewel above the restaurant, launches you straight into a technicolor reverie. With sweeping views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and even McCarren Park if you tilt your head just right, it’s where the elegance of the dining room shakes off its heels and dances into the night. There’s energy up here—chandeliers made of wicker baskets swing like gossip in the breeze, while soft maroon walls and retractable roofs flirt with the skyline.

The rooftop menu is street food with a tailor-made suit. Sichuan-style small bites echo downstairs’ genius in miniature, ideal for pairing with a cocktail program that deserves its own red carpet. Try the Yellow River, spiked with Meili vodka, baijiu, pineapple, and cinnamon—it’s smoky, sweet, and dangerous in all the right ways. Or the Bandita, a strawberry-lime Volcan tequila concoction that could lead to decisions. Good ones. Maybe.

The staff? A dream—warm, welcoming, and intuitively tuned to the rhythm of your night. Whether you’re chasing the sun on the rooftop or curled up downstairs in the glow of marbled decadence, the service is gracious without ever being stuffy, helpful without hovering, and entirely on your side.

Meili isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a sensory voyage—through spice, skyline, and spirited hospitality. Whether you come for the truffle, the tofu, or the terrace, come hungry. And maybe a little dressed up. Meili will meet you there—high heels, high heat, high above Brooklyn.