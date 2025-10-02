The Most Epic Cake Picnic Tour is coming to NYC: Here is what you need to know

The Most Epic Cake Picnic Tour is coming to NYC!

Bring the cake, and bring your appetite!

Hundreds of cake lovers will gather for the much-anticipated Cake Picnic Tour on Nov. 8, as the event lands in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 at 1 p.m., but the event emphasizes bringing people together through a shared love of cake with one simple rule: no cake, no entry.

Elisa Sunga, founder of Cake Picnic, encourages attendees to bring a whole cake of their choice, sweet or savory, to share with others.

“It is important to me that everyone there is sharing a piece of themselves,” Sunga said. “Together, we make the dream come true. I wanted to make sure that everyone is an active participant in creating this cake heaven.”

In 2024, Sunga gathered friends together by enjoying 614 cakes. She posted videos and pictures, and since then, the event has attracted hundreds of cake enthusiasts across multiple cities. Sunga shares that she regularly receives messages from people worldwide asking to bring Cake Picnic to their cities.

This summer, the tour made its international debut in London, attracting 463 cakes. Sunga hopes to expand the event further, both nationally and internationally, spreading what she calls “for the love of cake, we must.”

Thinking about what to bake? The possibilities are endless.

Organizers motivate everyone to experiment with creativity and have fun. All individuals, from professional pastry chefs to first-time bakers are welcome to participate in the event.

“I love seeing savory cakes at Cake Picnic!” Sunga said. “Usually, the event is 98% sweets and sugar. At that point, everyone just wants something salty to balance it all out. I have seen tomato cakes, salmon lox cakes, pizza cakes, and so many more. I love how creative everyone is getting with their cakes!”

The Cake Picnic Tour is more than just a dessert party- it’s a celebration of community and connection.

Sunga said she hopes participants walk away from the event with “New Friends, life-long memories, and a deeper love for cake.”

The exact New York City location will be revealed when tickets go on sale.

For tickets, updates and more information, visit the official website at cakepicnictour.com and follow @cakepicnictour on social media.