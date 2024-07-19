National Ice Cream Day | Brooklyn’s Sweetest: Meet Maria the Ice Cream Girl

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There is nothing better than hearing the songs of an ice cream truck on a hot summer day, rushing to grab some cash and waiting on the curb for the truck to come down the street. For the last 80 years, Brooklyn has had the Campanella family to thank for countless frozen treats and sweet summer memories.

Maria Campanella, better known as “Maria the Ice Cream Girl” has been driving her iconic ice cream truck around South Brooklyn for the last 37 years. Her father, Angelo Campanella, nicknamed “Chubby the Ice Cream Man,” started the ice cream business in 1944.

“My childhood dreams were always around ice cream,” Maria said. “Everything revolved around ice cream and my father was the Ice Cream Man, I just adored him and the business.”

For years she worked hard to keep this business going and Brooklyn locals all know who is coming down the block when Maria is driving around. It’s not the typical ice cream truck and jingle, but what looks and sounds like a party on its way. Lights flashing, bells ringing, whistles blaring, and loud music from old school to new school fill the streets. Listen closely beyond the cheerful chaos of the Brooklyn blocks for the sweetest sounds of all…as Maria excitedly shares her lively spirit chatting with kids and neighbors as she drives by.

Maria shares that it wasn’t always easy, though. She was a teenage rebel, but the family business truly took her off of the wrong path and onto the truck route.

“I was a wild teen, but then my father put me on the truck, and I couldn’t believe he would let me on his prized possession,” she said. “So from then on, I said ‘I’m going to sacrifice everything’ and I did; I would work seven days a week, a lot of the time until after midnight, missing weddings and birthday parties, doing whatever it took for the business and my family. I cherish the fact that my parents trusted and believed in me to do it, and here I am years later continuing my father’s legacy.”

There is so much more to the Ice Cream Girl than just her truck as she has become a local icon. She is equally known for her dedication to the community, including years of awards and honors for her work. Including her most prized piece, a Liberty medal for Lifetime Achievement in celebration of selfless charity and community work.

She also has a published children’s book titled, Maria the Ice Cream Girl, which portrays her life and business alongside close friends and family members. The book is about charity and goodwill, teaching kids to be good to one another, and to love their families and communities.

Her dreams didn’t end there. She has been working on a book about her life she hopes to hit the shelves next summer. There is even a script to take it to the screen, which wouldn’t be her first time in front of a camera as she has made cameo appearances in the Tubi series Gravesend about 1980s Brooklyn.

In her nearly 40 years of owning the business, she has experienced many ups and downs, trying to adapt to the changing world around it.

“I’ve had to keep reconstructing and building things, like a choo-choo train. I start building and putting things on the side, and then when my train comes everything will pop.” Maria said, holding back tears.

“It’s one long ride and that is what is happening this year. God is sending me a lot of angels, and now, at the 80-year mark of business, I am so grateful that I am able to keep my father’s legacy alive. I am not letting go, I will not let go!”