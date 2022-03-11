NYC’s Belgian waffle brand Wafels & Dinges launches franchising in major U.S. cities

Wafels & Dinges launched their franchise to venues in major cities across the nation.

This New York City company, founded in 2007, is best known for its authentic Belgian waffles. Thomas DeGeest and his wife, Rossanna Figuera, have operated food trucks, food carts, and now food kiosks throughout the busy corners of New York City. Dedicated to maintaining centuries-old craftsmanship, Wafels & Dinges use waffle dough rather than batter and a heavy cast-iron waffle maker; they establish themselves as the ‘real deal’ for Belgian waffles.

“At the core of Wafels & Dinges is a high-quality, authentic product unlike anything else found in the states. We make our own real whipped cream and import our chocolate from Belgium and our dulce de leche from Argentina. At every turn, we strive for excellence, and our next chapter of franchising will be no different,” DeGeest said. “Our products are an indulgence and, therefore, one of our greatest joys and also the root of our success is Wafels & Dinges’ ability to touch people of all ages and evoke happiness. This is where our passion lies and why we were inspired to expand the brand via franchising to find like-minded partners to help spread the magic of Wafels & Dinges to more communities across the country.”

With their franchise development partner, DCV Franchise Group, they hope to expand the innovative concept to seek other passionate and experienced franchisees across the country. With selective locations, the franchisees can rely on the growth strategy, which will focus on high-grossing units.

“Wafels & Dinges’ innovative operation blueprints, cult-like following, and high-consumer demand are unmatched in the industry. The brand has not only established itself as a game-changing concept but created a culture which exudes authenticity and approachability by taking an immense amount of pride in its inviting and inclusive philosophy,” Vince Blumetti, Senior Franchise Development Consultant at DCV Franchise Group, said. “We are confident that Wafels & Dinges’ unparalleled franchise and overall business model will attract highly-capable franchisees with the know-how to build a presence in thriving markets across the country.”