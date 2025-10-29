Park Rose blooms at Hotel Park Ave

Hotel Park Ave unveils its new restaurant, Park Rose — a design-forward oasis where modern Italian-American cuisine meets warmth, creativity, and a touch of New York edge.

Renwick Hospitality Group, the team behind Park Rose, also operates other notable establishments, including Lindens, Foxtail, The Alderman, Lulla, ART Rooftop, and Altair. Park Ave continues to add standouts to its portfolio.

Renowned RDStudios designed the interior with intentionality, creating a warm, intimate vibe that encourages guests to stay for another round. The surrounding area, originally called Rose Hill, featured a garden and farm.

“We wanted to bring an Italian restaurant that’s approachable and dignified. We looked for another way to make it stand out, and the floral and garden elements really stood out,” said Gary, the manager.

The intricate design tells a story that also comes through in the menu. The cocktails highlight herbs, spices, and dried flowers to complement the Italian menu, with standouts like the classic wedding soup and an innovative take on a meatball sub.

Waiter Eddy recommends starting with the in-house mad garlic bread, paired with sun-dried tomato pesto and butter, and the fire-roasted peppers, drenched in a 10-year balsamic. Hostess Sarah suggests the spicy pepperoni pizza, which resembles a flatbread—thin, charred to perfection, and packing a spicy kick. Every bite bursts with flavor. As a French fry enthusiast, I must say these fries are to die for. The spices, herbs, and spicy Calabrian aioli pair perfectly—chef’s kiss.

Park Rose perfectly complements Hotel Park Ave, offering guests a high-end dining experience without the pretense. The staff delivers amazing service, the menu impresses with exquisite options, and the drink selection is top-tier. Every detail reflects care and attention. Don’t miss the chance to stop by.