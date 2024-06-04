Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A restaurant program by Pepsi Dig In aimed at helping black-owned restaurants succeed and grow is back this year for its third consecutive year. The Restaurant Royalty program has partnered with Slutty Vegan CEO and founder, Pinky Cole Hayes to bring awareness and highlight Black-owned culinary institutions all across the 50 states in the U.S.

Slutty Vegan started out on Instagram, selling made-to-order burgers. Soon, they expanded to a food truck, eventually opening their first location in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, Slutty Vegan is available in multiple cities across the country.

“Opening the conversation on vegan food options for people who have never considered them in this community that has such high numbers in hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and a host of other food-borne ailments, is momentous,” reads the vegan institution’s website.

Pinky Cole Hayes attributes her success to the support of her fanbase. Now, she is encouraging restaurant fans to do the same for their favorite spots.

“Slutty Vegan wouldn’t be where it is today without its community of fans,” shared Pinky Cole Hayes in a press release.

Participants have until June 30 to nominate their favorite black-owned food places at DigInShowLove.com.

“As a long-term supporter of Hayes’ business from its early stages, Pepsi Dig In is partnering with the entrepreneur to highlight the power of fan support as well as leverage her experience and insights to inspire the next Black-owned restaurant success story,” reads Pepsi Dig In’s press release.

Moreover, the participant will also receive a prize if they win, which includes “a trip to New Orleans to attend football’s biggest game in 2025, chef’s table experience in NYC at Hav & Mar, curated food tour of New Orleans, [and] a roundtrip JetBlue travel certificates to embark on their next adventure,” states Pepsi Dig In.

The winning restaurant will be able to have a, “pop-up residency at one of the top culinary capitals, Las Vegas, in partnership with MGM Resorts International, one-on-one mentorship session with Pinky Cole Hayes, [and] beneficial resources and support from Pepsi Dig In to help grow and sustain their business,” states Pepsi Dig In.

Additionally, there will be prizes for the top five most nominated black-owned restaurants to boost their performance and profitability.

The program is aimed to reward restaurant fans as they support their favorite food spots. In turn, the restaurants benefit from this support by bringing awareness and helping them gain the necessary tools to grow their business.