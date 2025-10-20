London-born Pick & Cheese will bring conveyor belt cheese restaurant to New York City

A cheese lover’s dream is coming to New York City next winter.

The popular London concept Pick & Cheese will open up its first U.S. location in New York City next year. The new storefront, which aims to reimagine how people experience artisan cheese, will open in the highly anticipated Shaver Hall, a new culinary destination located landmark former Lord & Taylor building at 424 Fifth Ave. that is slated to open in February 2026.

“From the start, Pick & Cheese has been about championing independent cheesemakers,” said Mathew Carver, founder of Pick & Cheese. “When we decided to bring the concept to the U.S., we wanted to do it in a way that celebrates America’s own cheese culture. The creativity and passion of the makers here is extraordinary, and Shaver Hall is the perfect stage to showcase it.”

Like its London counterpart, guests who come to Pick & Cheese will pull up a stool as a conveyor belt of artisan cheeses glides past the diners, playing on the format of a revolving sushi bar. The New York City Pick & Cheese will feature a 200-foot conveyor belt, the brand’s largest one yet, and the cheeses offered will have seasonal pairings. The menu will also offer made-to-order grilled cheese options, baked cheese, sweets, and wine on tap.

“I first saw Pick & Cheese in an Instagram video over dinner one night, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” said Randy DeWitt, co-founder of The Food Hall Co. “I flew to London to meet with Mathew, and immediately knew this concept had the kind of energy we wanted for Shaver Hall. It offers an experience unlike anything New Yorkers have seen before.”

For more information about Pick & Cheese, visit pickandcheese.com.