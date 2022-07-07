Reservations are open for 30th annual NYC Restaurant Week

Reservations are now officially open for NYC & Company’s 30th annual NYC Restaurant Week.

From July 18 through Aug. 21, New York City restaurants will offer a selection of two-course lunches for $30, $45 or $60, and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60, dependent on individual restaurant price points (tax and gratuity not included). Sponsored by Mastercard, this year NYC Restaurant Week celebrates 30 years with more ways to enjoy the city’s world-class cuisines, and more than 100 restaurants will offer $30 bottles of wine to commemorate this anniversary.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week this summer, a major milestone coinciding with the palpable vibrancy in our city right now,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. “For 30 years, the program has offered exceptional deals to diners while also lifting and celebrating the restaurant community across all five boroughs, underscoring the truly authentic dining scene offered only in New York City.”

NYC Restaurant Week was first created in 1992 during the Democratic National Convention. This year, NYC & Company is happy to announce that 14 of the original 1992 restaurants participating in this year’s program, including Barbetta, Carmine’s (Upper West Side), Dock’s Oyster Bar, Gage & Tollner, Gallagher’s Steak House, The Palm, Sardi’s, Shun Lee West, Sylvia’s, Tavern on the Green, Tribeca Grill, The Russian Tea Room, Union Square Café, and Victor’s Café.

“As an original participant in the 1992 program, I’m honored to be a part of the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week, a cherished tradition in New York City. NYC Restaurant Week has always been a way for people to experience new restaurants, including some of the best in the world at an affordable price. This special anniversary is the perfect time for people to reconnect and celebrate over a memorable meal,” said chef and restaurateur David Burke, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

“A true testimony to a savory milestone—NYC Restaurant Week’s 30th and Sylvia’s Restaurant’s 60th Anniversary. As an inaugural participant and fan, I’m overjoyed to support the best restaurant city on the planet one plate at a time,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

Restaurants can opt in to all five weeks or just some of NYC Restaurant Week. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company to help offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery. Throughout Restaurant Week, New Yorkers are encouraged to experience New York City Like a New Yorker through NYC & Company’s new “Get Local NYC” campaign.

Reservations are now officially open. A list of participating restaurants is available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek. Mastercard users can preregister here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $45 or more when dining out through July 31.