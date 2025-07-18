From sundaes to scratch-offs: Salt & Straw rolls out surprises for National Ice Cream Day

Salt & Straw is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a sweet lineup of surprises for all Ice Cream Lovers.

The Upper West Side location is going all out! With launching their new toppings program to debuting their new Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone, there is something for everybody to love.

Salt & Straw turned National Ice Cream Day into a weekend-long event, with special releases rolling out across three days:

On Friday, July 18, the festivities kicked off with the debut of the Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone, a brand new cone to complement the new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae.

The sundae includes their strawberry honey balsamic ice cream, topped with whipped cream and black cherries, “which are to die for,” says Ava, one of Salt & Straw’s scoopers.

On Saturday, July 19, fans who download the Salt & Straw app and enter their email receive double rewards points.

On National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 20, Customers who order in person or online get access to a digital scratch-off, revealing prizes that range from a free scoop to the ultimate reward: a private ice cream-making lesson with Salt & Straw’s co-founder, Tyler Malek.

It took 13 years for Salt & Straw to create the perfect toppings to go with their various flavors. Rather than rushing the process, they carefully curated each addition.

“As of this week, we’re releasing toppings for the first time. Salt & Straw really likes to keep focus on the ice cream and what is special about every flavor. And for the first time, we branched out very selectively,” Ava told amNewYork.

Customers can take their scoop to the next level with toppings like rich chocolate fudge, crunchy chocolate granola, sweet marionberry sauce, candied cacao nibs, and juicy black cherries.

So what sets Salt & Straw apart from the average ice cream shop? Each flavor has a story behind it.

“We really like to celebrate the story behind the artists that make the ice cream…we celebrate local artisans in the West Coast area because we’re a West Coast company,” Ava remarked.

Salt & Straw is able to use local creameries and California cows, ensuring that every scoop is high-quality.

“Not only do we push the bounds of what ice cream flavors can be, we also like to celebrate how the ice cream is made.”

While National Ice Cream Day may happen once a year, Salt & Straw does specials just like this all the time.

Last December, they dropped three limited edition flavors and hosted a “free scoop day” where people got free ice cream if they purchased one of the three new flavors.

The shop is constantly dreaming of new ways to surprise its fans. So if you miss this weekend’s celebration, do not panic — there is always another sweet moment just around the corner.