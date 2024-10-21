Salt & Straw brings sweet innovation to West Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Beloved artisanal ice cream shop Salt & Straw has opened its second New York City location, this time in the vibrant West Village neighborhood. Situated at 540 Hudson Street, the new shop was warmly welcomed by residents and visitors alike, eager to taste the creative flavors that have made the Portland-based brand famous.

The grand opening event drew journalists, influencers, community members, and local ice cream shop owners. Guests had the opportunity to sample a variety of unique flavors, including the Halloween special, Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread (which blends comforting pumpkin with autumn spices) and the popular Chocolate Gooey Brownie (a decadent combination of rich chocolate ice cream and gooey brownie chunks).

Another crowd favorite was the Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, described as a “strawberry triple threat.” Salt & Straw takes inspiration from Italian cuisine, using balsamic vinegar and citrusy cubeb black pepper to enhance the strawberries’ acidity and brightness. The result is a flavor that’s both tangy and sweet, offering an elevated take on a classic fruit-based ice cream.

Salt & Straw co-founder Kim Malek expressed her excitement about the brand’s continued expansion in New York. “We’re so excited to be in this neighborhood,” Malek said, highlighting the special connection she hopes to build with the West Village community. “We will sometimes bring flavors back year after year,” she added, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to honoring customer favorites.

“It’s based on how people have responded to it,” Kim Malek said, explaining that their most beloved flavors often return due to popular demand. “It’s a very labor-intensive process; we can’t make much of it, but people love it so much that we bring it back every year.”

Award-winning chef and co-founder Tyler Malek together with Kim are the mastermind behind the brand’s flavors, crafting a menu that not only delights the taste buds but also tells stories through its ingredients. “It keeps our creativity flowing,” Kim said. “You can sample every single ice cream that we have when you come in, so spending time getting to know not only about the ice creams and the flavors but also these collaborations with other companies is really special.”

Among the crowd favorites was Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip, a refreshing mint ice cream made with fresh mint leaves and dark chocolate freckles, offering a modern twist on a classic flavor.

One of the highlights of Salt & Straw is its constant rotation of flavors, keeping customers eager to discover something new. “So the first Friday of every month, we have all new flavors that come out,” Kim Malek said, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to surprising and delighting their patrons with fresh and creative options. She also underscored the importance of customer input. “We take a lot of guest’s feedback,” she added, allowing the brand to tailor its offerings to the tastes and preferences of its audience.

With this new store, Salt & Straw continues to establish its presence in New York, following the success of its first location in the Upper West Side. The brand plans to keep expanding in the city, bringing its unique flavors and artisanal approach to more neighborhoods and communities, one scoop at a time—sweetening New York, one bowl, and one story, with every bite.