National Ice Cream Day: Sammontana brings Italian gelato and shade to Madison Square Park

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 20, Italian gelato brand Sammontana made its official U.S. debut with a one-day-only event under the sun.

The line wrapped around the park as crowds gathered to enjoy free scoops of Sammontana’s gelato and spin a wheel to win prizes such as a Sammontana tote bag filled with goodies, stickers, fans, and even a free one-year membership.

Sammontana partnership with the park

Madison Square Park is fully operated and funded by the Madison Square Park Conservancy. However, the conservancy relies heavily on support from local corporations and individual New Yorkers to keep the park thriving.

To help out, Sammontana donated 27 umbrellas to provide shade in the hot summer months.

President and CEO of Sammontana Italia North America Alberto Paderi says that this donation is not just about aesthetics.

“We’re turning the park into a glimpse into Italian summer…It’s not just about serving gelato—it’s about creating moments of joy, the kind that stay with you.”

For Paderi, the launch is personal.

“It’s a privilege to introduce a brand that I grew up with to the American market. For Sammontana, it’s a historic moment, since it’s the first major step into North America, a market that’s always had a great consideration for Italian food, but never had access to an iconic, and authentic, Italian gelato brand made entirely in Italy. It’s not simply a launch, it’s a bridge between cultures,” he remarked.

Madison Square Park, he said, was the natural choice for the brand’s American debut because of its connection to Italian history.

“New York has always been a gateway for Italian culture in the U.S, and Madison Square Park has become a symbol of culinary innovation…Just across the street, Eataly Flatiron has played a central role in promoting authentic Italian gastronomy and lifestyle to American audiences. Launching Sammontana in this neighborhood felt like the most meaningful way to introduce our story,” Paderi said.

Luckily for Americans, this is just the beginning of Sammontana’s takeover.

The brand officially launched this month in all Eataly locations across the U.S., with plans to expand into more cities.

“We’ll gradually expand into other major cities…we’re prioritizing quality over quantity,” Paderi explained. “Both the family and the shareholders have a long-term vision.

Available at Eataly locations nationwide, Sammontana is launching its signature Barattolino gelato tubs in six flavors: Almond Brittle, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Wild Cherry Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate.

The Madison Square Park partnership will continue throughout the Summer with weekly “Sammontana Sundays,” offering free scoops to Conservancy members.

The gelato cart will also return for special events, including upcoming performances at Carnegie Hall’s Summer Concert Series.

Whether you came for the gelato, the giveaways, or to soak up the Italian Summer vibes, Sammontana definitely made its mark. With more pop-ups, partnerships, and scoops on the way, it is safe to say that this is not just a one-day treat; it is the start of something sweet.