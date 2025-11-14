Santi: Where art, tradition, and innovative Italian flavors unite in Midtown East

Art pieces beautify the atmosphere, waking from the eternal dream of the paintbrush — at least for a little while, when the lights are on and the chefs begin to cook.

Santi is a modern, yet old-fashioned restaurant located in Midtown East that brings together both tradition but also innovation. Beyond the beautiful art that Bruce Bronster, the co-owner of BBianco Hospitality and Santi, meticulously chooses and collects from art sales, the real star is the pasta.

Michael White, former head chef and owner of the Altamarea Group, has left ventures behind to open his first solo restaurant in the city, one that promises to bring something different to Italian cuisine.

“There’s a ton of Italian food in the city. It’s different in a sense that we are taking classics but revisiting them,” White said.

Santi opened its doors last December. The Michelin-starred chef brings a new restaurant concept born from thirty-five years of experience and nostalgia, paired with a deep understanding of authentic Italian food.

The seasonal menu begins with the crudité di mare, with one of the greatest seafood dishes, the amberjack crudo. This dish highlights delicate slices of amberjack served with Ligurian olivada — a savory olive tapenade— enhancing a Mediterranean touch to the dish. The grapefruit slice is the perfect finishing note to make this dish clean and refreshing.

Signature pasta dishes include the tortellini, a delicate hand-folded ravioli filled with a rich traditional mixture of mortadella, parmigiano, and prosciutto, finished with butter and parmesan for a creamy, comforting sauce.

Another highlight, the busiate features hand-twisted pasta strands that celebrate Sicilian tradition. The pasta is paired with seasonal trumpet mushrooms, leeks, and black truffles, creating an earthy, aromatic dish with subtle citrus notes.

Both pastas embody simplicity and evoke nostalgic memories of homemade meals, complementing the warmth and hospitality of the restaurant.

Desserts offer refined classics such as the Torta di fromaggio. This delicate creme fraiche cheesecake comes with figs and Sicilian pistachio, offering a luxurious creamy texture and tangy flavor balanced by the figs’ sweetness. While the flavors are delightful and make a memorable end to a meal, the cookie was firmer than expected. Still, Santi’s dessert upholds the restaurant’s balance of quality.

Santi blends culinary excellence with inventive Italian flavors, professional service, and warm atmosphere, securing its place as one of New York City’s brightest new Italian restaurant destinations.

“I hope the guests, when they come here for the very first time, are in a relaxed atmosphere and their food really resonates with them. Something that it’s right in their stomach, they are enjoying it whether it be the pastas or the main course or dessert. I really want the people to enjoy themselves,” White said.

For more information, visit santinyc.com.