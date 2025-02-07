The brains behind Hale and Hearty Soups, Schnipper’s and Hamburger America have brought a new soup concept to the Upper East Side.

Schnipper’s Quality Soups was opened last month by Andrew and Jonathan Schnipper, who have committed to serving quality, delicious food to New Yorkers looking for a quick bite for over 30 years. Like its predecessor Hale and Hearty Soups (which was run by the Schnippers from 1990 to 2006), Schnipper’s Quality Soups serves a variety of unique and creative soups with fresh seasonal ingredients.

“We’re beyond excited to return to the soup business,” said Andrew Schnipper. “Coming back to the location where we started our careers is special, not only for us but also Schnipper’s fans who continue to reach out to us since we announced our soup opening. We can’t wait to share our updated versions of the beloved soups New Yorkers crave.”

“Making great soup is in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to start serving it once again to New Yorkers that love soup,” said Jonathan Schnipper.

The new Schnippers Quality Soups location is right where the brothers opened Hale and Hearty Soups in 1990, giving the brand a nostalgic twist. Jonathan Schnipper leads the team as the store’s chef, introducing exciting new soups while also improving classic recipes.

The menu will change up with rotating specials while having some soup staples always available, such as Chicken and Vegetable, Lentil Chili and Italian White Bean soup. The menu will also feature a selection of sandwiches, salads and juices.

Schnipper’s Quality Soups is located at 849 Lexington Ave. (64th Street and Lexington Avenue). For more information, visit www.schnippersqualitysoups.com and follow @schnippersqualitysoups on Instagram.