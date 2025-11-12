Seed Library NYC, the hottest bar underneath NoMad

Seed Library NYC enters Manhattan’s mixology world as its latest—and possibly best—addition.

Ryan Chetiyawardana, also known as Mr. Lyan, has created some of the UK’s best bars. Now, he’s teaming up with the Renwick Hospitality Group on the ground level of Hotel Park Ave in Nomad. As the world’s most awarded bartender, Lyan demonstrates excellence, yet the preview dinner surpasses expectations.

A bright orange door on 30th Street, just off Park Avenue South, ushers you down a flight of stairs into a bar that immerses you in a world of intimate design, natural materials, and soft tones—an ode to the legacy of the timeless “Manhattan Bar.”

With many tasty bites, such as the Loaded Tater Tots, Lyan Burger, and Arancini, you might get lost in the food menu. But the cocktail menu—especially its seventeen original creations—steals the show. Standouts like the Unfiltered Martini make me wonder why I never considered drinking a martini before. These cocktails defy convention; you have never tasted anything like them.

I favored the C.R.E.A.M. Margarita—a rich and spicy blend of Lalo Tequila, Mezcal, passionfruit, cream ATOM, pickled chilli, and lime. But the Coriander Seed Gimlet, crafted from Beefeater Gin, coriander seed cordial, and white grape, absolutely changes the game.

Seed Library NYC sets a new standard for New York City—a must-try for any cocktail lover, and for me, a place I must visit again!