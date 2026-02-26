Tokyo meets Bowery: Inside Seirinkan’s rare NYC residency at Sake No Hana

Seirinkan has taken over Sake no Hana for a rare pop-up in NYC.

This residency isn’t a pizza pop-up—it’s a cultural exchange awaiting to offer authentic creativity and a shared simplicity between New York and Tokyo.

Seirinkan—the cult favorite pizzeria tucked away in Nakameguro—is taking over Sake No Hana in a residency that feels less like a pop-up and more like a cultural launch, with collaboration from Chefs Ralph Scamardella, Jason Hall and Yoshi Kojima, who first started Seirinkan across the continent, in Japan, during a trip in 2022. What once began as a shared meal in Tokyo during the pandemic has become a cultural exchange. This is a dialogue between Tokyo and New York told through dough, fire, and simplicity.

Long before the residency was even announced, the foundation for it had already begun in Tokyo. In 2022, during the height of the pandemic, chefs Scamardella, Hall and Kojima dined at Seirinkan on a special visa trip provided by Niigata. What they encountered wasn’t just any dining experience; it was a commitment that built the restaurant from the ground up.

Scamardella, Hall and Kojima’s connection to Seirinkan in Tokyo many years ago, before coming to New York.

“We ate at Seirinkan as guests together in 2022 in the middle of the pandemic on a special visa during a trip provided by Niigata, and we were impressed at his simplicity and attention to detail and overall vibe,” they recall.

From that dinner, a new idea began to emerge: how do you bring that level of creativity to New York?

“We always looked at finding a way to bring him to New York and share that experience with our guests at Sake No Hana.”

Blending a Tokyo pizzeria into a modern Japanese kitchen might sound ambitious, but for both Hall and Kojima, it feels very natural.

“Very easy,” they said. “We have all the same principles of pure ingredients; Japanese food and Italian food have the same approach to high-quality ingredients simply prepared.”

Rather than forcing a cultural fusion, the team focused on high-quality ingredients to achieve a more defined taste.

If there was any concern about creative tension, it was never a concern. The collaboration unfolded as what chefs described as “synergy.”

The Seirinkan team was enamored with NYC and flattered by the opportunity to collaborate with Tao Group.

“We took our time over the last few years to develop a trusting relationship.”

The patience shows in execution.

So how do dishes like Hamachi Crudo or Wafu Carbonara complement Seirinkan’s pizzas? “Crudo’s and Carbonara have Italian DNA with Japanese ingredients,” they said. “When Chef Susumu looked at our menu, those were the ones he was most interested in trying.”

For dinners with just one night at the residency, the chefs have already mapped out a feature menu.

The chefs recommend Octopus, Fiji White Pizza, Marinara Pizza, Wafu Carbonara, Broccoli, and “Toromisu.” The dining experience starts with a light, oceanic touch and culminates in a rich, satisfying finish, ending with a classic Italian dessert.

Pairing sake with Neapolitan pizza may seem like a cross-cultural gesture, but the chefs are quick to clarify the premise.

“First of all,” they explain. “It’s not Neapolitan pizza. It’s Tokyo Pizza!”

While Sake is available, including Heavensake Junami “Label 12,” the team leaned more into Brooklyn breweries. “Chef Susumu Kakinuma was more interested in local beer culture.”

This is Tokyo meeting New York–through drinks.

This feels like Tokyo meeting New York through Italy. When asked how they see food acting as cultural diplomacy, they said, “Pizza and pure ingredients are the connection through all three cultures.”

They draw a parallel: “In Sushi, for example, the rice is the most important part of the nigiri, for Tokyo pizza it’s the same approach but with flour.”

The residency signals something larger in the direction of future dining. For Hall and Kojima, cross-cultural collaborations aren’t just trend-driven; they are central to Sake No Hana’s long-term vision.

“We’ve always had in mind to bring the best-in-class chefs and artisans from Tokyo and feature them at Sake no Hana, which ties back to our concept of bringing the tastes of Tokyo to New York.”

This residency reinforces Sake No Hana’s broader mission: to authentically bring Tokyo’s flavors to New York.

Japanese chefs have become globally influential in interpreting European cuisines. This is something Japan has embraced and elevated–Italian pizza so successfully.

“They hold the culture’s history in high regard, committing themselves to the craft with a relentless drive for incremental perfection,” they said. “Rather than trying to ‘elevate’ pizza, the Japanese approach was to deeply internalize its traditions and then redefine them through their own unique lens.”

The success of Tokyo pizza speaks to a broader culinary phenomenon. Japan’s authentic influence on the interpretation of European cuisine. Rather than treating Italian cuisine as a modernizing force, Japanese chefs approach it with studied reverence.

“We would say it’s a real recognition of a real kind of connection,” they say.

“We all appreciate and value similar things, so when we have that, it’s easy to come together and cook together.”

As the public is algorithmized by trendy Instagram food, “guests are gravitating back to food that thrives on authenticity.”

Is this residency a one-time event — or the start of something bigger between Tokyo and NYC? “We shall see…we hope it triggers more opportunity for all involved.”

At its core, the residency is also about rarity. When asked what they hope New Yorkers take away from the week, the answer is simple and emphatic.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind product that you can only get either in Tokyo or next week at Sake no Hana!”

Sake no Hana is located at 145 Bowery.