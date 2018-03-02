Smorgasburg sets its return to outdoor Brooklyn sites

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The return of every 20-something foodie’s favorite outdoor food market is so close we can almost smell the aroma of Hong Kong-style egg waffles and artisanal tacos wafting across the East River.

The outdoor edition of Smorgasburg, the “Woodstock of Eating,” relaunches its Saturday residency at Williamsburg’s East River State Park and its Sunday installment at Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill on March 31 and April 1 respectively, organizers announced this week.

The plein-air market has been known to attract as many as 30,000 people to Brooklyn each weekend to sample bites from 100 local vendors, according to its website.

For the summer and fall seasons last year, Smorgasburg’s food peddlers also fed SoHo office workers at an outpost at the corner of Varick and Canal streets called Smorg Square. That branch of Jonathan Butler and Eric Demby’s mini food and flea market empire is meeting an early demise due to the challenges of bringing power, water and sewer services to the site, Demby told EaterNY last week.

Over the colder winter months, Smorgasburg has been hosting food stalls — known for hawking novelty mash-up creations and contemporary takes on traditional ethnic bites — at Industry City in Sunset Park.

When luminous days and balmy weather return, expect a new, shiny crop of buzzy vendors to join the market lineup. Stay tuned for the full list of this year’s version of past Instagram stars, such as Pop Pasta (spaghetti doughnuts), Dulcinea Churros (churro ice cream sandwiches) and Rainbow Cakes (a wobbly, see-through Japanese sweet).