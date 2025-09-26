Sushi Ouji is working to make omakase more accessible to the average New York City diner.

Tucked away in Soho, Sushi Ouji is an omakase restaurant that prides itself on using the freshest ingredients in its Chef’s Tasting Menu. The menu is curated by Chef Ben Chen, and according to owner Emily Li, the restaurant was created with seasonality and balance.

“Every dish is designed to reflect what’s freshest and most flavorful at that particular moment, with a special emphasis on seafood sourced directly from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. We receive shipments twice a week, ensuring our fish is always pristine,” said Li. “From there, we focus on curating a progression that feels thoughtful and cohesive, so each course builds on the last without overpowering it.”

For $129, Sushi Ouji serves up a 14-course omakase that blends together the chosen ingredients with seasonal flavors. Popular items among the customers include Suma katsuo starter, which features cold-smoked skipjack tuna with a bold, savory flavor, and the salmon ikura don, topped with premium Hokkaido Bafun uni.

“We’re not about flashy toppings or over-the-top plating. Our goal is for the fish to speak for itself. That quiet elegance is something we’ve always admired in traditional Tokyo sushi counters, and it’s a philosophy we carry into every menu we create,” said Li.

Li says that by keeping it at this price point allows customers to experience premium Japanese fish, like top-grade Japanese bluefin tuna and Hokkaido sea urchin, without breaking the bank.

“We’ve made it a priority to keep our omakase accessible without compromising on quality. Almost all of our fish is flown in directly from Toyosu Market in Tokyo, and the craftsmanship behind each course is something you’d typically expect at a much higher-end sushi counter,” said Li. “By keeping our price at $129, we’re hoping to make high-quality omakase approachable for more people, and to build trust with diners who might not usually splurge on sushi.”

This year, Sushi Ouji was added to the New York Times’ Top 100 Restaurants List for 2025. Li says it’s a huge honor, especially considering how new the restaurant is to the industry and being a woman-owned restaurant.

“It’s an incredible honor. To be recognized so early means a lot not just to us, but to our whole team. It motivates us to keep pushing ourselves, keep learning, and keep sharing the best possible experience with our guests,” said Li. “And honestly, we do believe we deserved this recognition. We use the highest quality fish, and at this price point, it’s rare to find another restaurant in the U.S. offering the same level of quality and value.”

As a woman in the culinary field, Li encourages other women looking to pursue a career in food to stack up on their fundamental skills and to never stop learning.

“The industry can be challenging, especially when there’s still a lot of gender imbalance. If you stay committed and persistent, your work will speak for itself,” said Li. “Stay focused on your craft, and surround yourself with people who respect your vision and push you to grow. That’s how I built Sushi Ouji: with a best friend and partner who shares my values, and a team that supports each other every day.”

Sushi Ouji is located at 196 Prince St. For more information, visit ouji196.com.