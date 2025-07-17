Sushi-Con to return this fall with two days of demos and tastings in New York City

Tickets are now on sale for the new and improved Sushi-Con, which will return to New York City this fall.

For the first year ever, Sushi-Con will be held over two full days, Sept. 6-7, at Metropolitan Pavilion, marking the original con’s growth. Hosted by True World Group and Noble Fresh Cart, Sushi-Con will be open both days from 12 to 5 p.m.

“In response to the enthusiastic, overwhelming turnout at last year’s Sushi-Con, where we had more than 1700 attendees, we’ve extended the event to two days. This will give even more sushi fans the chance to experience the country’s largest tasting event for restaurant-quality sushi and Japanese delicacies,” said Alex Choi, CEO of True World Group and President of Noble Fresh Cart.

Like at past Sushi-Cons, guests can enjoy unlimited tastings of fresh seafood, including bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sea bream and sea urchin, as well as wagyu beef and a curated selection of Japanese food favorites such as matcha tea, yuzu, wasabi and more from over 40 vendors.

At 1 p.m. each day, attendees can watch Sushi-Con’s iconic Tuna-Cutting Demonstration, which showcases the precision and artistry of Executive Chefs from top-rated sushi restaurants. The chefs will break down a 400+ pound bluefin tuna, preparing and serving the prized toro, chu-toro, and akami cuts for attendees to try.

This year, guests will be able to purchase exhibitor products (to-go or for delivery) from the Noble Fresh Cart booth at exclusive event-only prices. VIP ticket holders will be able to access on-site premium restaurant experiences featuring partners such as Blue Ribbon Group, Maru Sushi, Akimori Group, JaBä, Butter Fish, Noreetuh, and more.

Tickets start at $150 for General Admission and $200 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased at sushicon.com/pages/ticket.

Details

What: Sushi-Con

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St.

When: Sept. 6-7, 12 to 5 p.m. each day

Price: General Admission: $150; VIP Admission: $200