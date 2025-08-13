Tamarind Tribeca keeps tradition of elevated Indian cuisine in New York City

For 25 years, Tamarind Tribeca has been bringing elevated Indian cuisine to New York City. Owned by Avtar Walia, the restaurant initially opened in the Flatiron District under the name Tamarind before moving to its current Hudson Street location.

For Walia, when he first thought about opening Tamarind, he wanted to create a different kind of dining experience than people were used to in New York City.

“At the time, Indian food was often misunderstood or oversimplified. I wanted to create a fine dining experience that honored the depth, technique, and elegance of Indian cooking,” said Walia. “Tamarind was my way of introducing guests to the culinary sophistication of India while providing impeccable service and ambiance.”

Plus, with New York City having such a diverse food scene, Walia knew that bringing a high-end Indian experience would fit right into place.

“New Yorkers are adventurous and discerning. Indian cuisine, with its complex layering of spices, regional variety, and depth of flavor, offers something for every palate. It has both comfort and surprise,” said Walia. “And when done with care and authenticity, it can be as refined and dynamic as any cuisine in the world. This makes it a natural fit in a city that thrives on culinary diversity and excellence.”

When developing the Tamarind menu, Walia wanted to make sure that bold flavors were fairly represented, but technique was equally important. The team wanted to stay true to India’s diversity in its cuisine without overwhelming their guests.

“We focused on authenticity, but also refinement. Techniques honed in traditional kitchens, but presented in a way that fits seamlessly into New York’s fine dining culture,” said Walia. “As for the atmosphere, it was crucial that it reflect warmth, grace, and a sense of calm sophistication…something that feels both luxurious and welcoming.”

Tamarind’s menu has a variety of dishes that put a contemporary twist on classic Indian offerings. Many of the menu items can be shared among your dining group, and over the years of Tamarind’s business, there are stand-outs on the menu that guests love to order; Walia says that Tamarind’s lamb chops have become somewhat of a staple, as they are marinated with a blend of traditional spices and cooked in the tandoor to create a delicious char and tenderness.

Walia also told amNewYork that seafood has been an unexpected favorite in general.

“Seafood, in general, is a strong point for us. The Halibut Curry and the Chilean Sea Bass are both favorites. They’re delicate, flaky, and beautifully balanced with bold yet nuanced flavors,” said Walia. “And for something a little lighter, our Seared Scallops which are served with a fragrant saffron coconut sauce have become a go-to for many of our regulars. These are the kinds of dishes that keep guests coming back.”

As we wrap up summer and look to fall, Tamarind Tribeca has been participating in NYC Restaurant Week, which takes place through Aug. 21. The restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu that highlights its most popular dishes.

The restaurant is also continuing its new tradition, which kicked off this year, of spotlighting a different region of India and its cuisine.

“Every month, we pick a state of India and create lunch dishes that best represent its flavors for our diners. It’s become a cherished custom,” said Walia.

Looking back at the legacy of Tamarind Tribeca, Walia says that it’s humbling to have been successful for all of these years.

“When we opened, we weren’t thinking about legacy—we were thinking about excellence. But to see Tamarind endure and remain a reference point for Indian fine dining in New York is deeply gratifying,” said Walia. “It speaks to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests. I’m proud, but I’m also very aware that we must continue to evolve and earn that respect every day.”

Tamarind Tribeca is located at 99 Hudson St. For more information, visit tamarindtribeca.com.