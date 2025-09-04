Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan
Eat & Drink

Taste of Times Square to return with lineup of local eateries that represent the area

By Posted on
Taste of Times Square returns on Sept. 8.
Photo courtesy of the Times Square Alliance

Get a snapshot of the multitude of food offerings in Times Square during the Annual Taste of Times Square, which is set to return next week.

On Monday, Sept. 8, Taste of Times Square will bring together eateries from the neighborhood to Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas (between 43rd and 48th Streets) for patrons to try, ranging in cuisines from Mexican, Caribbean, Cuban, Italian, Indian, American and more. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

Guests who take part in the Taste of Times Square can purchase a wristband online and register their debit or credit card to for purchasing “tastes” from the restaurant booths. Each taste will be under $10 each from all of the participating restaurants. Guests can save 20% on their wristband by purchasing it ahead of time online at TSQ.org/Taste.

This year’s participants include Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Bar Mexicana, Blue Fin, Bond 45, Broadway Lounge, Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, Buchette del Vino NYC, Burger & Lobster, Carmine’s, Dilli Dilli, Dos Caminos, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Foundry Bar at The Westin New York at Times Square, Hard Rock Cafe New York, Havana Central, Highball, Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, Junior’s Restaurant, Lagos TSQ, La Pulperia, The Long Room, Mapo, Palermo Argentinian Steakhouse & Bistro, Planet Hollywood, Pink Taco, Russian Samovar, See No Evil Pizza, Serendipity 3, Sony Hall, Spice Symphony, Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Edition Hotel, Tony’s Di Napoli Restaurant, and Virgil’s Real Barbecue.

In addition to the food, Taste of Times Square will feature entertainment from Ellen’s Stardust Diner’s Stardusters, featuring Broadway showstoppers; Havana Central; Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine; and Russian Samovar.

Taste of Times Square is supported by Gatorlyte and Foundry Bar at The Westin New York at Times Square. For more information, visit www.TSq.org.

Details

What: Annual Taste of Times Square

Where: Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas between 43rd and 48th Streets

When: Sept. 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Price: Wristbands available starting at $25 in advance

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

