Get your Thanksgiving to go from these NYC restaurants

Have a full Thanksgiving dinner at home without slaving over your stove with these takeout dinners:

Épicerie Boulud:

Get a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with roasted turkey, chestnut stuffing, butternut squash soup, roasted fall vegetables, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and spiced cranberry sauce. $295 (serves 6-8)/$395 (serves 10-12); order by 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at store.danielnyc.com, pick up at 1900 Broadway on Nov. 26 from noon-7 p.m.

Momofuku Ssam Bar:

Feast on whole roasted pork shoulder this Thanksgiving along with cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower and turkey buns and caramel apple pie for dessert. $350 (serves 8-10); order by Nov. 24 by emailing your name, phone number and desired pick-up time (noon-2 p.m.) to sbthanksgiving@momofuku.com, 207 Second Ave., momofuku.com

Virgil’s:

Put a BBQ spin on your meal with an 18-lb. smoked turkey, crawfish and duck gumbo, sausage and pecan stuffing and lots of cornbread, along with sweet potatoes, creole green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin, apple or pecan pie. $239.95 (serves 8); order 48-72 hours in advance, 152 W. 44th St., 212-921-9663, virgilsbbq.com

M. Wells:

A la carte offerings include tourtière ($30), turkey ham ($15/lb., 6-9 lbs.), stuffing ($40), turkey gravy ($8), cranberry ketchup ($8) and pumpkin pie ($30). Order by Nov. 24 at 718-786-9060 or info@magasinwells.com

Carmine’s:

This Italian restaurant is providing a classic Thanksgiving dinner, with an 18-lb. turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, string beans, baby carrots, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie or dessert. $239/95 (serves 8); order 48-72 hours in advance, 200 W. 44th St., 212-221-3800, or 2450 Broadway, 212-362-2200, carminesnyc.com