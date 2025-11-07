Fly By Jing has teamed up with the Standard Biergarten to launch a limited edition menu.

The Standard Biergarten at The Standard, High Line serves as the Meatpacking District’s very own beer garden playground.

When you add a little bit of spice to Germany, the experience changes: Fly By Jing turns up the heat by teaming with the Standard Biergarten to launch a limited edition menu. The menu includes four new drinks and four new food items, all Kylo approved!

Since its founding in 2018, Fly By Jing has constantly innovated the condiment game with powerful sauces rooted in traditional flavors from Chengdu, the founder’s hometown. The Standard Biergarten sits tucked beneath the trestles of the High Line in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, creating an iconic New York hangout that channels the energy of a traditional German beer garden with the unmistakable cool of downtown NYC.

The food menu includes cheddar potato dumplings, loaded chili fries, a chicken schnitzel sandwich, and a beer-braised pork sandwich. The cheddar potato dumplings stand out, topped with delicious caramelized onions and sour cream; the pair work surprisingly well together. However, the chicken schnitzel sandwich also competes for the top spot, with the milk bun and fried chicken forming a one-two punch.

The drink menu includes the Calamansi Spicy Margarita, Duvel (a Belgian-style ale), Three’s Brewing (Golden State Heritage Rice Lager), and Tsingtao (China’s oldest beer). The calamansi spicy margarita stands out, topped with Fly by Jing’s sweet & spicy oil. Though I never enjoyed spicy margaritas before, the calamansi-spiced margarita blew my mind. Out of the three limited edition beers, I chose the Tsingtao.

The partnership ends on Nov. 13, so make sure to try the exclusive menu while it lasts! The Standard Biergarten is located at 848 Washington St.