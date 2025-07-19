Grab a shake and go back in time: The Standard High Line debuts nostalgic diner pop-up

The Standard High Line has a new pop-up this summer.

At The Standard, High Line, comfort is not just in the hotel rooms — it’s served on your plate.

The Iconic High Line hotel has launched a new summer pop-up, The Standard Soda Shop, offering everyone’s favorite comfort foods: burgers, club sandwiches, stacks of chocolate chip pancakes that transport you to the past, and more.

The activation launched in late May and will run through early November, giving New Yorkers and visitors a chance to indulge in old-school dishes.

Set against a backdrop of retro umbrellas, checkered patterns, and a huge circular bar, the pop-up channels a timeless 1950s diner.

“We really wanted to lean on the nostalgia,” said Christian Parker, director of marketing at culture at The Standard, High Line. “Like you’re transported in time — but still outside the city.”

From the moment you step in, the experience is designed to be refreshingly familiar. Guests can sip house-made cherry or root beer sodas from a vintage-style fountain, play lawn games, and enjoy a scoop of Van Leeuwen ice cream from The Hard Serve on-site trailer.

“What really makes it feel like The Standard Soda Shop is the old-school soda fountain…that makes it feel a little more true to what it is,” Parker told amNewYork.

While the Standard is no stranger to pop-up activations, this one stands out for how deeply it taps into emotion and memory.

“We do a lot of pop ups, but this F&B activation, our guests feel really involved in the dining aspect of it,” Parker said.

With its menu that is packed with diner staples, the Soda Shop invites visitors to slow down — whether they are grabbing a bite before heading to the airport or taking meetings right from the bar. Everybody is welcome.

In a neighborhood that is always chasing the next new thing, The Standard Soda Shop keeps it classic — proving that comfort does not need reinvention.

The Standard is located at 848 Washington St. For more information about the pop-up, visit standardhotels.com/new-york/features/soda-shop.