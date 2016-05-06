Uber gives away free pizza in New York to celebrate five years in the city

Uber has teamed up with pizzerias in New York to give away free slices of pizza each day this week, celebrating its fifth year in the city.
“This week marks our 5th year in New York,” a statement on the company’s website says. “To show our thanks to this great city and its people, we’re kicking off a 5-day celebration: 5 days celebrating 5 boroughs with $5 uberPOOL flat rates. And there’ll be pizza, too, of course.”
Each day this week, there will be free pizza in a different borough. To get a free slice, just show the Uber app at the participating locations any time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Uber will also offer $5 uberPOOL flat rates for trips that start and end in that borough.
Here are the locations that have partnered with Uber to give away free slices:
Monday, May 2: Staten Island
Joe and Pat’s on Victory Boulevard
Tuesday, May 3: the Bronx
Emilio’s Pizza on Morris Park Avenue
Full Moon Pizzeria on Arthur Avenue
Wednesday, May 4: Queens
Rizzo’s Fine Pizza in Astoria
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza in Astoria
Lillian Pizzeria in Forest Hills
Thursday, May 5: Brooklyn
Williamsburg Pizza in Williamsburg
Two Boots in Park Slope
Di Fara in Midwood (noon to 6 p.m.)
Friday, May 6: Manhattan
Two Boots in the East Village, the West Village, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown East, the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side
Artichoke Basille’s Pizzeria in the East Village
Rizzo’s Fine Pizza in the Lower East Side
Williamsburg Pizza in the Lower East Side