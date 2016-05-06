Uber gives away free pizza in New York to celebrate five years in the city

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Uber has teamed up with pizzerias in New York to give away free slices of pizza each day this week, celebrating its fifth year in the city.

“This week marks our 5th year in New York,” a statement on the company’s website says. “To show our thanks to this great city and its people, we’re kicking off a 5-day celebration: 5 days celebrating 5 boroughs with $5 uberPOOL flat rates. And there’ll be pizza, too, of course.”

Each day this week, there will be free pizza in a different borough. To get a free slice, just show the Uber app at the participating locations any time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Uber will also offer $5 uberPOOL flat rates for trips that start and end in that borough.

Here are the locations that have partnered with Uber to give away free slices:

Monday, May 2: Staten Island

Joe and Pat’s on Victory Boulevard

Tuesday, May 3: the Bronx

Emilio’s Pizza on Morris Park Avenue

Full Moon Pizzeria on Arthur Avenue

Wednesday, May 4: Queens

Rizzo’s Fine Pizza in Astoria

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza in Astoria

Lillian Pizzeria in Forest Hills

Thursday, May 5: Brooklyn

Williamsburg Pizza in Williamsburg

Two Boots in Park Slope

Di Fara in Midwood (noon to 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 6: Manhattan

Two Boots in the East Village, the West Village, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown East, the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side

Artichoke Basille’s Pizzeria in the East Village

Rizzo’s Fine Pizza in the Lower East Side

Williamsburg Pizza in the Lower East Side