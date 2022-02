UN Plaza Grill NYC offers new prix fixe menu

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The UN Plaza Grill, New York City’s most luxurious kosher restaurant in Midtown, offers a new prix fixe menu featuring some of its bestselling dishes.

The new menu served by Culinary Director Ines Chattas and Chef de Cuisine Raymundo Sanchez presents six appetizer options: tuna tartare, ponzu vinaigrette, scallions, sesame, avocado; spiced kefta meatballs, pickled beet salad, soup of the day and other culinary delights. The entrée selections include a cut rib eye, crispy-seared Mediterranean branzino and potato gnocchi, topping off the meal with apple tart, molten chocolate cake or tiramisu to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Grill’s prix fixe menu is $75 for the three-course meal available Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The UN Plaza Grill is located at 845 1st Avenue (at 47th St.). To make reservations, you can visit www.unplazagrill.com or call 212-223-1801.