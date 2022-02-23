UN Plaza Grill NYC offers new prix fixe menu

The UN Plaza Grill, New York City’s most luxurious kosher restaurant in Midtown, offers a new prix fixe menu featuring some of its bestselling dishes.

The new menu served by Culinary Director Ines Chattas and Chef de Cuisine Raymundo Sanchez presents six appetizer options: tuna tartare, ponzu vinaigrette, scallions, sesame, avocado; spiced kefta meatballs, pickled beet salad, soup of the day and other culinary delights. The entrée selections include a cut rib eye, crispy-seared Mediterranean branzino and potato gnocchi, topping off the meal with apple tart, molten chocolate cake or tiramisu to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Grill’s prix fixe menu is $75 for the three-course meal available Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The UN Plaza Grill is located at 845 1st Avenue (at 47th St.). To make reservations, you can visit www.unplazagrill.com or call 212-223-1801.