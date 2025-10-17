A Portland doughnut staple is opening its first location in New York City.

Voodoo Doughnut, known for their artisan doughnut flavors, announced on social media that the popular brand will be opening its first New York City location in Union Square, located at 41 Union Square W, at 17th St.

Originally founded in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, this marks the brand’s first foray into the Northeast region of the country.

“Opening in New York City is more than a milestone. It is a defining moment in Voodoo Doughnut’s history,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “Union Square reflects the energy, creativity, and diversity we have always embraced as a brand, and we are excited to become part of this community.”

Known for its unique flavors, Voodoo Doughnut has grown in popularity since its beginnings in the Pacific Northwest. Their popular doughnuts include the Voodoo Doll, the Oh Captain, My Captain (featuring Cap’n Crunch cereal), the Old Dirty B*stard and the Marshall Mathers (covered with mini M&Ms).

Like their other locations, the Union Square Voodoo Doughnut store will sell all of the brand’s treats. The exact opening date for the new Union Square store has yet to be announced.

For more information about Voodoo Doughnut, visit voodoodoughnut.com.