Westminster Dog Show’s 150th Anniversary brings top dogs and themed eats to Madison Square Garden

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will mark a historic milestone Feb. 2–3, celebrating its 150th anniversary with a two-night showcase at Madison Square Garden, the venue where the world-renowned competition first took place in 1877.

The nation’s oldest continuously held sporting event is set to bring together more than 3,000 champion dogs from around the world for group judging, special presentations and the highly anticipated Best in Show competition, which will conclude the anniversary celebration Feb. 3. Westminster has been staged at Madison Square Garden in all but 11 years since its inception, underscoring the longstanding relationship between the iconic event and The World’s Most Famous Arena.

“The Garden and The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show share a rich history with the very first dog show having taken place in 1877 at MSG, even before it became known as Madison Square Garden in 1879,” said Josephine Vaccarello, executive vice president of live entertainment for MSG Entertainment. “In this milestone year for the world’s most iconic dog show, we’re proud to be home to the group judging and Best in Show competitions, and to extend the celebration for dog lovers by collaborating with some of New York’s most iconic brands and institutions.”

That collaboration will be showcased throughout the arena with limited-edition, dog-themed food offerings created exclusively for the two-night celebration. TAO Sushi will feature a “Best of Breed” shrimp and pork bao bun along with the “Good Boy Biscuit,” a crispy rice dish topped with spicy tuna. Paulie Gee’s will honor the milestone by renaming its classic slices the “Paw-Peroni” and “Sicilian Paw-Peroni.”

Veselka is set to add a festive twist to its signature pierogies, debuting renamed menu items such as “The Sesquicentennial Short Rib” filled with braised beef short rib, “The Show Stopper” featuring arugula and goat cheese, and “The Best In Show,” a potato and cheese pierogi. Dessert offerings will include a celebratory debut from Serendipity 3, which is launching the Westminster Kennel Club Sundae made with vanilla ice cream drizzled in hot fudge and caramel, topped with whipped cream, chocolate-dipped hickory-smoked candied bacon and candy dog bones.

Baked by Melissa will also join the celebration, offering a limited-edition three-pack of purple sugar-cookie cupcakes topped with purple vanilla icing and wrapped in a custom Madison Square Garden and Westminster Kennel Club sleeve.

Specialty cocktails will be available throughout the venue, including the “Best in Spritz,” a festive twist on the Hugo Spritz; “The Puppy Pucker,” a vodka-based drink with lemonade and lemon-lime soda; and the “Salty or Spicy Chihuahua,” offered as either a classic or spicy margarita. Guests will receive a commemorative Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show cup with each beverage purchase.

The anniversary weekend will also honor the competition’s legacy with the Westminster Legends presentation on Feb. 2, which is expected to welcome back former champions and spotlight some of the most memorable dogs in show history. Fan favorites including the Masters Agility Competition and the Flyball Tournament are scheduled to return, showcasing speed, precision and teamwork from top-performing dogs across North America.

“This is a full circle moment for The Westminster Kennel Club and Madison Square Garden,” said Dr. Donald Sturz, president of The Westminster Kennel Club. “An idea that sprang from the historic Westminster Hotel in 1876 came to life at Gilmore’s Garden. One hundred fifty years later, we are returning to The World’s Most Famous Arena to celebrate the love of dogs with unforgettable moments made only in New York.”