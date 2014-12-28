Where to dine out this New Year’s Eve in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

From buffet to family style to special tasting menus, there’s plenty to eat this New Year’s Eve. Here’s a sampling of what’s going on around the city.

BUFFET

Sweet Chick Williamsburg: Enjoy a buffet of chicken and waffles and a late-night open bar. Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $75 per person; 164 Bedford Ave., 347-725-4793 for reservations

Virgil’s Real Barbecue: Party packages include a full barbecue buffet of smoked barbecue wings, brisket, jalapeño cornbread and more, as well as a four-hour premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, live DJ and party favors. Starting at $150 per person; 152 W. 44th St., virgilsbbq.com for tickets

Carmine’s: Fill up on Italian specialties, as well as enjoy a four-hour premium open bar, live DJ, free-flowing prosecco and a televised broadcast of the ball drop at the Theater District location. Starting at $250 per person; 200 W. 44th St., carminesnyc.com for tickets

FAMILY-STYLE

Isola Trattoria & Crudo Bar: Get a table at this Italian restaurant in the Mondrian SoHo and enjoy dishes including crispy shrimp spiedini with lobster aioli, artichoke and mushroom polenta and seared halibut. There’s also a ticketed open bar from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and live music from Grace Weber and DJ Danger Kat. $150 per person, $600/tables for two; 9 Crosby St., 212-389-0000 for reservations

Boqueria: The Flatiron, Upper East Side and SoHo locations of this restaurant will be serving a Spanish tapas feast this New Year’s Eve of its most popular dishes, such as roasted butternut squash, roasted leg of lamb and lamb meatballs served family-style. There will also be an open bar of red and white wine, red, white and rose sangria and draft beer. 9 p.m. seating, $110/9:30 p.m. seating, $150 per person; multiple locations, reservations at boquerianyc.com

Toro: For more in Spanish food, head to this Barcelona-inspired tapas bar from Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, which will be serving a menu of the restaurant’s top tapas, including seasonal plancha bar items, paellas, pinchos and, for dessert, churros. Sangria, an ice luge, DJs and a midnight cava toast are also on the menu. $75 per person; 85 10th Ave., toro-nyc.com for reservations

A LA CARTE

Emily: The pizzeria celebrates its first New Year’s Eve with four seatings of their menu a la carte (tables seating at midnight will get noisemakers and a midnight toast). There will also be special list of sparkling wines available by the glass or bottle. 919 Fulton St., info@pizzalovesemily.com for reservations

The NoMad: The hot spot will serve a special a la carte menu from Chef Daniel Humm from 5:30-11 p.m. this New Year’s Eve, with dishes including an Alaskan king crab salad with celery & black truffles and beef roasted dry-aged tenderloin with seared foie gras, onions and sauce Bordelaise. 1170 Broadway, 347-472-5660 for reservations

TASTING MENU

David Burke Fishtail: A special five-course tasting menu at this seafood destination will include king crab salad, stuffed artichoke heart, saffron risotto, pink Champagne sabayon and more. $105 per person; 135 E. 62nd St., 212-754-1300 for reservations

Nightingale 9: This Vietnamese spot will offer a five-course tasting menu, with smoked sturgeon, bay scallops, roasted cauliflower salad, sweet potato dumplings, wok roasted maitakes and a yuzu and meringue pie on the menu. $75 per person/$45 wine pairing; 329 Smith St., Carroll Gardens, 347-689-4699 for reservations

Brushstroke: David Bouley’s new Japanese kaiseki restaurant will offer a six-course tasting menu prepared by Executive Chef Isao Yamada with seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $150 per person; 30 Hudson St., 212-791-3771 for reservations

Fung Tu: Chef Jonathan Wu will be serving a six-course tasting menu at this new-school Chinese restaurant, which will feature such dishes as sweetbreads manchuri, pickled cauliflower and bird chiles and fried pork chops and pickled mustard cabbage. Tables will also get party favors and, during the second seating, a complimentary Champagne toast. $85 for 6-7:15 p.m. seating ($40 wine pairing), $95 for 8-10 p.m. seating ($55 wine pairing); 22 Orchard St., 212-219-8785 or fungtu.com for reservations

PRIX FIXE

Saikai Dining Bar: Uni fans will want to head to this new izakaya, which will offer a special menu of the sea urchin prepared six ways and paired with California’s One Leaf Wines. $70 per person; 24 Greenwich Ave., 646-838-5599 or saikainyc.com for reservations

Charlie Palmer Steak: Enjoy a three-course menu at one of the newest restaurants from Chef Charlie Palmer that will include Snake River American “Kobe” NY Strip for two and a triple chocolate torte. $175 per person; 3 E. 34th St., 646-559-8440 for reservations

Tuome: This well-received East Village newcomer will serve a seven-course prix-fixe menu of Chef Thomas Chen’s modern American creations. $95 for 5:30-7:30 p.m. seating, $125 for 8-11:15 p.m. seating (includes a Champagne toast); 536 E. Fifth St., tuomenyc.com for reservations

Colonie: Chef Andrew Whitcomb will serve a special four-course menu of his seasonal American fare, including crispy oysters, a beef salad, scallops and a chocolate tart or doughnuts for dessert. $95 for 6-6:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. seatings, $125 for 10-10:30 p.m. seatings (includes Champagne toast); 127 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights, 718-855-7500 for reservations

L’Apicio: Enjoy a special four-course at this Italian spot this New Year’s Eve, which will also include a midnight Champagne toast, party favors and more. Seatings from 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $125 per person (includes tax and gratuity); 13 E. First St., lapicio.com for reservations