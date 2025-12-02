Ziggy’s Roman Cafe opens in DUMBO: What to know about the borough’s newest family-friendly Italian restaurant

Ziggy’s Roman Cafe debuted on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 15 Main St. in the heart of DUMBO, Brooklyn — offering high-quality Italian cuisine and an elevated ambiance designated for any day of the week.

Founders Helen Zhang, a former restaurant publicist with 15 years of experience in hospitality public relations, and Igor Hadzismajovic, co-founder of Employees Only cocktail bar, envisioned a local restaurant where children are welcome to enjoy a meal during the day and adults can meet friends for drinks in the evening.

“DUMBO is such a special neighborhood, but because of heavy tourist traffic, it lacks accessible, no-fuss restaurants that serve the people who live here,” Zhang said. “After years of industry friends, neighbors and school parents asking us to open something with great food and a relaxed vibe, we finally said yes. We’re collaborating with amazing chefs to create a menu of approachable, craveable Italian favorites that feel special. This is our dream restaurant— inspired by our family and designed for a good time.”

Architect Joni “Bato” Ademovic designed the two-story restaurant with three main areas. Upon entering the ground floor, guests can choose between the bar area or the main dining area, which seats up to 45 people.

The decor features artistic touches, including ceilings fitted with custom, billboard-style whiteboards and pierced lighting that creates an optical illusion spelling “Roman” when viewed from a specific angle. The effect is complemented by a moon-like fixture designed by Dutch designer Bertjan Pot.

The space also features inside jokes carved into the walls by the team and a gallery highlighting children’s artwork, which can be submitted for display and sold to benefit a charity of the child’s choice.

The mezzanine, or semi-private floor, seats up to 26 and includes its own private bar, extra-long windows for natural lighting, Norwegian rose marble tables, and a custom-built banquette. The space can serve as a semi-private room and play area for kids, featuring a play mat and sensory toys.

Guests are greeted by a playful abstract portrait, Sitting in this Garden, by Brooklyn-born artist David “MrStarCity” White from his series LOVERBOY: Moonlit Roses and Heartache.

The menu, created by Chef John Poiarkoff, former executive chef at Marta, focuses on Italian dishes such as artichokes alla Romana, cacio e pepe, and chicoria with squash.

The menu also features thin-crust Roman-style pizzas by Federico Crociani, including stracciatella with cherry tomatoes and basil, and marinara with anchovy-speckled Roman pesto.

The cocktail menu offers straightforward drinks developed by Jason Kosmas, co-founder of Employees Only and Ford’s Gin, reflecting bold flavors and a sense of nostalgia. The menu is divided into categories: Martinis, Fancy Cocktails, Bellinis, and Low ABV, as well as selections of beer and wine to celebrate Italy’s drinking culture.

“Nothing is precious, but everything is thoughtful and delicious,” Kosmas said.

“We want to welcome people, especially residents and neighbors, as they are, with or without kids and without pretense,” Hadzismajovic added. “The menu philosophy comes from wanting to give parents, neighbors and everyone in between a place where they can come in at any time of the day and still enjoy a well-made cocktail and food in a friendly, intimate space.”

Ziggy’s Roman Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with additional hours and offerings expected in the coming months. The restaurant accepts walk-ins only.

For more information, follow @ZiggysRomanCafe or visit ziggysromancafe.com.