Emmy Rossum talks Valentine’s Day plans at New York Fashion Week

The “Shameless” star plans to fly to Boston with fiancé Sam Esmail.

There won’t be a lot of fuss about Valentine’s Day for Emmy Rossum, who sat front row and center at Carolina Herrera’s New York Fashion Week show downtown on Monday morning.

The “Shameless” star plans to fly to Boston with fiancé Sam Esmail where the duo will attend an event and participate in readings about love.

Aww, so sweet.

As for gifts, “No, I’m not buying anything. I’m not good at gifts that way,” said Rossum. “I don’t buy for holidays, because I’m never sure what someone wants, but I buy when I see something I know they’ll really like.”

What she really likes?

Carolina Herrera, both the clothes (she wore a smart Herrera pinstriped dress to the event) and the woman.

“I like everything about her and what she stands for as a person,” she said.