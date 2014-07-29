Exercising while pregnant: Tips for a safe workout

Attention, pregnant fitness buffs: Before you set out on any exercise regimen, ask your doctor if it's okay (especially if you're in your first trimester). But, assuming you get the go-ahead and are having a run-of-the-mill pregnancy, there are still certain things to keep in mind:

1. Drink plenty of water.

Pregnant women need to drink more fluids than non-pregnant women on a regular basis, so the same holds true when exercising. Never go to an exercise class or the gym without a large bottle of water.

2. Stay away from certain exercises.

"We'd never do anything where you're lying on your back doing crunches, or do heavy weights," says Chris Fernandez, founder of X93 Fitness in Manhattan. "You also don't want to do anything where you're at risk of losing your balance and falling over."

3. Keep snacks handy.

Fitnotic founder Sheryl Wilson suggests bringing along a small snack, such as nuts or fruit, to have close by if at any point you start to feel lightheaded.

4. Don't overdo it.

"You should be able to carry on a casual conversation with the person next to you at all times," says Wilson.

5. Listen to your body.

If you're feeling worn out or your heart is racing, take it easy. Again, you don't want to overexert yourself during your workout.